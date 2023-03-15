The Bank Failures Are Confusing. This Quiz Explains What’s Happening For Beginners.

Are you confused about the Silicon Valley Bank failure, but you’ve waited too long to ask someone about it? This quiz is for you.

By
Alexa Lee
by Alexa Lee

BuzzFeed News Reporter

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Can you beat your friends at this quiz? Challenge them to a trivia party!

Check it out!

BuzzFeed, Inc. was one of Silicon Valley Bank's many clients.

Our morning newsletter, Incoming, is covering the latest on the bank failures — along with the other biggest news stories of the day. Don't miss a beat, sign up here:

Topics in this article

Skip to footer