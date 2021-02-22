The New Woody Allen Documentary Is A Nuanced Reckoning

Courtesy HBO documentary

Courtesy HBO Allen with Dylan Farrow

The Allen/Farrow story is complex in part because it’s many stories in one: a celebrity tabloid tale, a personal melodrama, and a cultural morality play. The series’ four episodes effectively weave all these strands into a coherent indictment of Allen and the power he wielded.

The series reminds us of how Allen the writer-director-actor became a major New York celebrity, embodying the spirit of the city, through films like Manhattan and Annie Hall. It provides background on his fascination with teen girls, including interviews with a model he had a sexual relationship with when she was 16 and who inspired Mariel Hemingway’s role in Manhattan, where she plays a high school senior dating Allen’s 42-year-old character. The documentary also covers Mia and Allen’s unconventional relationship and family (they never lived together or married), the birth of Satchel (now Ronan), and Mia’s adoption of Dylan and Moses Farrow in the ’80s. Using intimate home videos and testimonies from family friends and household employees, Allen v. Farrow contextualizes the increasingly creepy interest that Allen took in Dylan. Babysitters and friends noticed his persistent attention to her (“Dylan was staring off into space, and Woody was in her lap,” one babysitter recalls); even a child psychiatrist in the building where the Farrows lived pointed out to Mia that his interactions with Dylan seemed inappropriate. By 1991, Allen started counseling for his behavior with Dylan. It’s especially helpful to hear Farrow’s side, because it’s partly the story of a woman finding it hard to come to terms with the truth about a partner she loved. (In one of the most poignant scenes in the documentary, Mia apologizes to Dylan and asks if she’s angry at her for not seeing everything. No, Dylan replies, she’s thankful that she believed her.) Mia was in her thirties, working as an actor in Allen’s movies, and the balance of power was very much on his side. Mia (and friend Carly Simon) point out how Allen chipped away at her self-esteem, weaponizing her age against her to remind her of her diminished value in the industry. In January 1992, Mia found nude pictures Allen took of Previn in his home, and even then she was confused about what to do. When she showed the pictures to Allen’s therapist, Mia claims, he stared at them lasciviously and proclaimed, “It’s not a therapist’s job to moralize.” In telephone calls she taped between her and Allen, she sounds hopeful for a reconciliation. It was in August, during one of Allen’s visits with Dylan, that he went missing for 20 minutes with her. Dylan claims he had taken her up to an attic and sexually assaulted her in a way that went beyond his usual infringement of her boundaries. “Do not move,” she says he told her. “I have to do this. If you stay still, then we can go to Paris.” Finally, Mia taped Dylan’s recountings of what happened and contacted authorities. When Dylan’s allegations were about to leak, Allen went public with his affair with Previn, claiming they were in love. That chronology — of the relationship with Previn leaking before the sexual assault allegations — is what purposely turned the coverage into a tabloid affair story. “WOODY LOVES MIA’S DAUGHTER,” blared the papers. And from then on, Allen’s team of publicists and lawyers owned the narrative.

Courtesy of HBO Dylan Farrow

The series doesn’t just provide the personal stories behind the headlines, but it also reexamines the court cases against Allen — in Connecticut, where Farrow had a residence, and in New York — and how he presented them in the media. A Yale New Haven Hospital investigation, ordered by the prosecutor, got hijacked by Allen. He staged a press conference to announce he’d been acquitted after somehow getting the reports, which said Dylan sounded rehearsed, before the attorney. In fact, according to the film, social workers had interviewed Dylan nine times, which went against normal operating procedure for child sexual abuse even at the time. As she recalls: If she had been consistent in her story, they’d say she was “coached,” and if she had made changes, they’d say she was “inconsistent.” Allen, for his part, refused a polygraph. The Connecticut prosecutor believed there was probable cause but chose not to pursue it so as not to retraumatize Dylan. In New York, a social worker who interviewed Dylan said he believed her and was fired. (Reportedly, child welfare authorities faced pressure from then-mayor David Dinkins to wrap up the case.)

During the custody case in New York, Allen’s lawyers introduced the concept of “parental alienation” — coined without any actual evidence — about women weaponizing sexual assault allegations against their husbands in custody cases. Allen had powerful publicists and lawyers parroting his talking points. Even with the media stacked on Allen’s side, the custody judge ruled against him and wondered whether he should ever be allowed visitation rights again. (Dylan herself chose never to see him again.) Yet, until the case’s resurgence during the #MeToo movement, the public had viewed Mia as an angry ex-partner, and Dylan as a “coached” child.

Courtesy HBO Mia Farrow