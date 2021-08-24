Netflix's "The Chair" Is A Funny Show Without Much Bite

The new Sandra Oh vehicle is a fun workplace dramedy, but tellingly conservative in its critique of power.

Eliza Morse / ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX Sandra Oh in The Chair

“I feel like I arrived at the party after the last call,” says Ji-Yoon Kim, Sandra Oh’s embattled character in Netflix’s new, compelling six-episode drama The Chair. She’s referring to the timing of becoming chair of an English department at a fictional “lesser Ivy” when the academy and humanities are besieged by budget crises. And when, at least in this telling, tenured professors are at the mercy of empowered and misguided student mobs. Her frustration is one of many moments when the show calls attention to the phenomenon of women once kept out of power being given a shot once institutions are already in crisis. And The Chair, created by Amanda Peet and Annie Julia Wyman, is an often amusing look at what happens when an Asian American professor ascends to the weirdly powerless authority of department chair. Basically, not much changes. The series is a great Sandra Oh vehicle and workplace dramedy, as she’s alternately annoyed by and attracted to her colleague Bill Dobbs (Jay Duplass), a hapless white guy novelist who becomes the object of a campus backlash. The show chronicles the unfolding of Bill’s scandal, and the department’s fortunes, in zippy, bite-size episodes with some great ancillary characters. The show’s rich and brief style is one that more streaming shows could benefit from emulating. But its attempt to engage with contemporary cultural mores, already bringing the show acclaim as a biting new satire, is paradoxically the least interesting throughline. Though seemingly nuanced about so-called cancel culture, the show is less a skewering of power than an exercise in sympathy for those already at the top.

Eliza Morse / ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX Nana Mensah as Yaz in The Chair

Amid pop culture’s facile celebrations of “girlbossing” and white women’s empowerment, The Chair is something of a change of pace. The impossible demands placed on Ji-Yoon — and the show’s portrait of the ineffectuality of attempting to change systems — make for a promising premise. Ji-Yoon is trying to hold her department together, even as the administration has asked her to get rid of old-school white English scholars whose enrollments are down. At the same time, she’s helping Yaz McKay (Nana Mensah), her Black colleague, get through her tenure review despite the preponderance of white men in her department. The Chair’s smart writing highlights how the requirements Ji-Yoon must fulfill make it difficult to effect any change. Yaz’s rise is being hindered both by the dinosaurs in her field, but also by donor requests for wider cultural engagement. (Which leads to a funny celebrity cameo that I won’t spoil.) The show is adept, too, in its puncturing of easy targets, like the pomposity of the tenured professors clinging to relevance. It mocks a persnickety old schooler’s status obsession when he complains about how his graduation gown has been rendered oblong (and thus might be mistaken for a master’s degree gown). In another scene, an older white feminist professor (Holland Taylor) tries to make a complaint about her pay disparity only to find that budget shrinkage means the Title IX office and complaints office have been collapsed into one.

The show implicitly asks viewers to sympathize with the problems of the academic 1% at a moment when the most vulnerable people in academia are graduate students.