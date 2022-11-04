A Woman Accidentally Killed Her Rich Husband In The ’50s. A New Book Uncovers What Came Next.

Montillo’s skills as a historían are most evident when she focuses on Woodward, especially her backstory in Pittsburgh, Kansas.

She zeroes in on Woodward’s mother, Ethel Crowell, a transgressive figure who might have inspired her daughter’s ambition. Crowell got a sociology degree in the ’20s and became a teacher and high school principal at a time when married women weren’t allowed to teach. She was charismatic and passionate, gave lectures about Kansas history at her local church, divorced her husband, and started a taxi cab business in the midst of the Depression.

But she always struggled to make ends meet. Her daughter Ann, Montillo suggests, didn’t want to experience her independent mother’s difficulties. She took off for New York City as a model, then became a club showgirl, a radio actor, and the “most beautiful girl on radio” before she met William Woodward.

Deliberate Cruelty is told in Montillo’s omniscient voice, and her interpretations are presented as fact. This isn’t much of a problem in the expository chapters, but it becomes more limiting as the book moves into the more mysterious aspects of the Woodwards’ marriage from 1943.

For instance, she wheels out what seem to be unsubstantiated rumors that William, known as Billy, a racehorse enthusiast, was gay and that his father set up his first meeting with Ann. No sources are cited; how does she know this? Was it true or is this conjecture drawn from the kind of gossip that emerged only after the public became greedy for scandal after the shooting?

Depending on one’s tastes, the prose comes off either readably breezy or insipidly efficient, but there’s little dialogue, so the story never quite comes alive. Take Montillo’s description of that meeting: “She knew very well the power she had over men, and she knew how to use it.” Bill looked at “her breasts spilling out from a bra that was too small, and at her legs in those black stockings that drove men wild.”

None of the quotes or descriptions are tied to citations, and it’s very difficult to discern what’s fact and what’s novelization. The book is based on press accounts and police reports, but they’re just rehashed, rather than analyzed or questioned.

Just like the couple’s contemporaries, the book plays up that the marriage was in crisis. The household staff witnessed violent squabbles that are painted as mutually abusive, as if both had equal power: “Ann flung bottles, shoes, ashtrays at Billy, and Billy retaliated by slapping her face,” Montillo writes. After they had two children, Billy became abusive and asked for a divorce by 1948. Montillo suggests Ann had started losing power over her husband because her bedroom “tricks began to seem dated, as he met and became involved with younger people who were even more interesting to him than a former chorus girl from Kansas.”

The story often feels more like retrospective projection onto historical caricatures rather than a true reconsideration making new connections that build up to an original narrative. A more probing revisitation might grapple more explicitly with the ways the speculation about Ann might have been classist and misogynist, propounded first within the couple’s circles and then in the press.

Instead, Montillo relies on her critique of the cruelty of Capote’s novel.

By the ’70s, Capote was hungry for content after the massive success of In Cold Blood. According to Montillo, before he went off to Kansas to investigate the murder of the Clutter family for his 1966 bestseller, he had originally wanted to write about the Woodward story, intrigued by headlines like “Showgirl Wife Kills Heir with Shotgun Blast.”

Montillo shows how Capote, like Woodward, grew up with an ambitious mother who dumped her first husband, remarried, and reinvented herself. And Woodward was like a real-life version of Capote’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s protagonist Holly Golightly, desperately trying to leave her past behind.

By then, Capote had outgrown his role as the gay pet of high-society women like Babe Paley and Lee Radziwill and wanted to show that there was nothing to envy about the upper classes. Answered Prayers, his last work — unfinished, and only published posthumously — was supposedly meant to be a critique of that echelon’s mores, narrated by a bisexual hustler, P.B. Jones.

In the first published excerpt, Jones meets Lady Ina Coolbirth (later speculated to be based on Paley), who gets drunk and tells him all about Ann Hopkins (widely speculated to be based on Woodward). In Coolbirth’s telling, Hopkins was a ''jazzy little carrot-top killer'' who ''looked rather like a malicious Betty Grable'' and was known to men in the French Riviera as ''Madame Marmalade'' for an oral trick performed with jam. She’d killed her husband on purpose because otherwise she’d be left with nothing in a forthcoming divorce.

Arguably, this novelistic portrait was actually a critique of that kind of slut-shaming, but Montillo doesn’t raise that possibility. Instead, she plays up how much Capote supposedly and purposefully meant to hurt Woodward through the portrait. She recreates a scene between Capote and Woodward — again, based on the notoriously fabulistic Capote’s telling — where she supposedly called him an anti-gay slur and he called her “Mrs. Bang Bang.”

She implies that he just spent years waiting for a way to get back at her, and the opportunity came with Answered Prayers. “It’s possible that Truman Capote loathed the socialite Ann Woodward because she reminded him so much of his mother,” she writes. “But he may also have been so cruel to her because Ann Woodward seemed too much like him as well.”

The speculation extends to Woodward’s death by suicide three days before an excerpt of the novel was due to be published in Esquire. Montillo presents no evidence that Woodward knew that the particular excerpt would focus on her. It’s not that one doubts that a revival of a scandal could have been the last straw for a woman who had been supposedly expelled from her former social circle and was trying to put her past behind her. But no suicide note was found.