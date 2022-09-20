Billy Eichner’s “Bros” Is For Everyone — For Better And Worse





Aaron slowly opens up too. He felt his professional ambitions (to be a, spoiler alert, chocolatier of mini chocolates) were too gay and ended up a corporate lawyer. There’s a touching quality to their confessions of shared anxieties.

Macfarlane’s Aaron sometimes comes off more like a foil for Eichner’s characteristics — he likes country music, he’s boringly corporate, he loves the gym — than a character unto himself. But the romantic pairing still works, almost as a gay update on Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford in The Way We Were, with the politically passionate outsider in love with the hopelessly insider-y hottie.

Both Fire Island and Bros represent a step away from masc-for-masc melodramas like Brokeback Mountain or God’s Own Country, and really get at queer-specific conundrums. There are funny scenes about the rhythms of Grindr and the annoyingly meddlesome extra in every foursome.

The romance on Bros, though, is intercut with scenes of Bobby at his work, struggling to meet deadlines as he works on the LGBTQ history exhibits he’s been hired to curate.

The work storyline depicts the familiar dynamics of a messy queer family, where trans people, lesbians, and a self-important “bisexual erasure” guy all hash out views about identity politics as they figure out the museum’s themes and exhibits.

Those jokes about queer representation are the most stereotypical. The nonprofit world and HRC-style politics are a juicy target for parody — and there’s even a Kristin Chenoweth bit at an LGBTQ benefit gala — but Bros never reaches the bite of, say, HBO Max comedy series The Other Two and its skewering of Instagays.

Fire Island’s sense of gay community also felt less tacked on. As a gay comedy of manners, based on a queer friend group, Island managed to turn the specificity of a gay enclave into a universal story of falling for the hot guy. It also landed biting jokes about the mores of white gay culture that felt organic to the story, rather than included to ward off criticism, like Bros’ jokes about Bobby.

Still, funny references to Dear Evan Hansen and Schitt’s Creek all hit their mark. We can feel the Eichner that fans remember from the 2015 niche but biting Hulu sitcom Difficult People.

That Bros doesn’t completely hit might just be a timing issue. There’s an increasing disconnect between what studio heads think the public can handle, what the public actually wants, and what gets onscreen. This problem is magnified with any marginalized identity.

On reality TV and streaming, there’s been something of a renaissance for queer representation that has allowed for storytelling that sheds the burden of reaching an imagined straight audience. Bros, which is produced by Judd Apatow’s film company, is obviously partly in conversation with that audience.

In some scenes, we see Bobby himself watching You’ve Got Mail, a New York rom-com that subtly brings in themes of gentrification and online dating but feels as freshly retro today as it did in the late ’90s. It’s too bad that Bros’ attempt to appeal to everyone is the one thing that might date it. ●