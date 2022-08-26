Initially, even after the conservatorship had begun, you could still hear Spears as the confident pop star the world had known beforehand. 2009’s Circus contained bops like “If U Seek Amy” and “Circus.” These songs spoke frankly about “all of the girls and all of the boys” wanting her, and being a “put-on-the-show kind of girl,” continuing the themes of Blackout, though with a more playful tinge.



2011’s Femme Fatale, meanwhile, was a cohesive dip into EDM that kept Britney current, with a hint of apocalyptic sophistication. Both albums hit No. 1 on the charts, spawned her first no. 1 songs since her debut — “Womanizer” and “Hold It Against Me” — and sparked record-breaking tours.

It was her massive success as a touring artist that led to the 2013 Las Vegas residency in Planet Hollywood. That seems, in retrospect, to mark the beginning of the end of Britney Spears as we knew her.

Since then, documentaries have explained how the routine and strictures of the residency meant she was never outside the surveillance of her family and management. Spears has said how exhausted she became by the demands of constant performance, as the residency kept getting extended year after year. “I’d been doing Vegas for four years and I needed a break in between,” she explained at a hearing. “But no, I was told this is the timeline and this is how it’s going to go.” She couldn’t even drink coffee or hang out in the city.

The albums released in that period lacked the zest of her previous work. 2013’s Britney Jean felt like a cash grab for the residency announcement. A rare second self-titled album with her full name, it had the least of her personality in it, stuffed with duets with her now-estranged sister and producer Will.i.am.

2016’s Glory made news mostly for the controversy over the (unusually boring) video for its lead single, “Make Me.” Director Dave LaChapelle later spoke about how Britney’s original, darker vision for the ideo, where she wanted to be caged and die, was replaced with a management-friendly release.

She’s written since about how her desire to make music on her terms was stifled. Remixes of her hits were given to her sister to sing. And it was a dance move she wanted to perform differently for the residency that led to her finally starting to speak out.

In the past year, though, Spears has been slowly taking back her relationship to her body and her love of performing. On Instagram, she shares videos of herself dancing to random songs, just enjoying herself, free of professional obligations. “I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand,” she wrote in one post.

In July, she posted one of her most strikingly vulnerable videos so far, revisiting her biggest hit, “…Baby One More Time.” “This is me yesterday doing laundry and separating clothes,” she wrote in the caption. “I haven't shared my voice in an extremely long time… maybe too long… and here's me playing at my house with a different version of ‘Baby.’” She replaced her famous teenage vocals with a ’90s-style Natalie Merchant angsty contralto, bringing out some of the sadness and desperation that always lurked in the song’s plea for a sign.

The plaintive style was a reminder that Britney had hoped to do a Sheryl Crow–style rock album before she collaborated with Orlando teen-pop-boom producers like Max Martin. In the post, she said she had “asked for what I wanted for 14 years… a different version of 'Baby' but have the producers actually work for me and put it together.” That month, Elton John reached out to her about a duet.