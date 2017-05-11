BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

We Tried Eating With The McDonald's Frork And It Was Actually Pretty Effective

news

We Tried Eating With The McDonald's Frork And It Was Actually Pretty Effective

We paid $20 for a Frork. Was it worth the money?

By Alec Bostwick

Headshot of Alec Bostwick

Alec Bostwick

Video Producer Jr.

Posted on May 11, 2017, at 4:05 p.m. ET

On May 5, McDonald's released its "Frork," a fork made especially for fries. It looks ridiculous AF.

The McDonald's video alone has almost 2 million views. Wut.

So we figured we'd give it a try. You know, see if it's worth all the bother.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

We went to the locations listed online to get ahold of one. However, we were told either "We're not carrying it" or "We don't know what you're talking about."

ADVERTISEMENT

However, one employee told us he had a ~personal~ one his manager had given him. So, we offered to buy it for $20.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

He accepted the deal!

Time to set up some fries and give it to a few BuzzFeed staff to "try" out.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

The response was...mixed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Definitely mixed.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

"Since I have it, I don't hate it."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

"I would never subject my friends to this."

Danny, the guy on the left doesn&#x27;t seem to mind it... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Danny, the guy on the left doesn't seem to mind it...

Finally we got the thoughts of BuzzFeed News business editor Tom Gara.

He looks very unimpressed.

He looks very unimpressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have to give them credit. It's like a very stupid thing I would never have thought of," he said. "You don't measure by how many people buy it, or use it, or sales or anything like that. You measure it by likes and shares and how many headlines it generates."

What do you think? $20 — worth it?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT