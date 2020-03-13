Kids In New York’s Coronavirus Containment Zone Say They Aren’t Learning Much During Their “Corona Break”

Much like the US healthcare system seems unprepared to handle an emerging nationwide outbreak, some schools facing shutdowns seem unprepared to continue educating kids.

Albert Samaha/BuzzFeed News Ben and Olivia Feinblum attending school from their home in the containment zone on the north side of New Rochelle.

NEW ROCHELLE — Ninth grader Ben Feinblum was in his algebra II class when he heard the news around 12:15 pm this Tuesday. A classmate sitting next to him was scrolling through Twitter on his phone, and there it was, straight from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office: all schools within one mile of the Young Israel of New Rochelle Synagogue, the epicenter of the state’s COVID-19 outbreak, would be closed for at least two weeks. That included Ben’s school, New Rochelle High, the only public high school in town. “You get out in the hallway and it’s a stream of, ‘Let’s get the eff outta here!’” he told BuzzFeed News. “The next class nobody did work.” Instead, they were live-streaming giddy messages on Instagram, discussing their plans for the unexpected break from classes, celebrating with the excitement you’d expect from teens who just learned that school was suddenly cancelled. “A lot of the adults in the building were not the most thrilled,” he said. As their city became the first in the US to reach more than 100 positive tests for the coronavirus, leading Cuomo to ban large gatherings in the area around the synagogue, the students of New Rochelle High stepped into a sudden reality that their teachers, parents, and district administrators were largely unprepared to handle. Much like the US healthcare system seems unprepared to handle an emerging nationwide outbreak, so too is the educational system struggling to transition into an extended period without classroom teaching, a shutdown local teens in New Rochelle are calling their “Corona Break” or “Virus Vacation.” Two other schools in the containment zone, an elementary and a middle school, were also closed on Tuesday. And then on Thursday, heeding the call of protesting parents worried about the schools still open during the city’s outbreak, Superintendent Lisa Feijoo announced that all 11 schools in the district would be closed through at least March 25.



When Ben’s sister, Olivia, and her sixth grade classmates at Albert Leonard Middle School, found out their school was closing, “everybody started screaming,” Olivia said. The kids were so loud, Olivia said, that the school’s principal, John Brarnes, known among students for his constantly upbeat demeanor, had to address them over the school’s intercom system to sternly remind them about the “health issue” at the heart of the shutdown. The scope of the closures caught teachers and administrators somewhat off guard, as the epidemic’s rapid spread gave the adults little time to form contingency plans. The first positive COVID-19 test for a New Rochelle resident, a Manhattan-based lawyer who worships at Young Israel Synagogue, had been announced just a week before, on March 3. Within days, as his family, friends, and fellow congregants tested positive, the cluster emerged as the largest concentration of known infections in the country. Throughout the week, teachers warned students that it was possible classes would have to be evacuated, Ben and Olivia recalled. One high school teacher told Ben’s class late last week that she and fellow faculty members were directed to prepare four days’ worth of take-home assignments. But when the closures were ultimately announced this week, the length of the break was set at two weeks, leaving teachers to quickly scramble together extended lesson plans designed to minimize the dozens of hours of lost classroom time. Some teachers have filmed videos for students, explaining instructions and offering cheery encouragement through these strange times, adjusting other assignments that had been better suited for the classroom. Without lab time for hands-on experiments, Ben’s chemistry teacher had to describe the effects of potassium nitrate in water. In her video message to students, she noted that she could be reached on email all day, and would be available for “virtual office hours” from 2 pm to 3 pm, during which she would respond to messages instantly. Other faculty members, though, have struggled to adjust, Ben said, citing one less technologically advanced teacher who simply uploaded the PowerPoint of his lecture without any accompanying context to the Google Classroom system the district uses. “The classes that are memorization-heavy, like Spanish, are tough for the teachers because you really need to be in the classroom,” Ben said. “You can only give so many worksheets.” On Wednesday, Ben’s first day of “Corona Break,” he woke up at 10:30 am— more than three hours later than he usually would on a school day. Both his parents were out at work, though they planned to start working from their home, a spacious two-story house on New Rochelle’s wealthy north side, within the containment zone, by the end of the week. After a quick breakfast, he logged onto Google Classroom, the interface where the district’s teachers are communicating with students, to see what work he had to do that day. It wasn’t much, and with help from friends over FaceTime, it took barely any time at all. He and a friend divvied up the Spanish and Social Studies worksheets over FaceTime, then traded notes verbally once they finished, their video call running more than an hour long. Ben read some pages from the John Lewis graphic novel March: Book One. And when it was time to take the chemistry exam scheduled for that day, he and about a dozen classmates all got online together, though FaceTime and Google Hangouts, to pool answers. With nothing stopping them from looking up answers on the internet, they all aced it, scoring a 103%, the highest possible mark including the extra credit question, Ben said. “There’s no integrity in the test anymore,” he said, admitting that he couldn’t resist the temptation to exploit the circumstances for good grades. “You don’t have to do that, but are you really gonna trust students to not do that?” The ongoing pseudo-vacation has left Ben ambivalent. On Wednesday, he finished his work by 2 p.m., then played Grand Theft Auto for a few hours, then binged episodes of Modern Family, Bull, and S.W.A.T.. “I feel like I’m losing these two weeks,” he said. He worries about final exams and the state’s Regents test. “That’s gonna affect what colleges I get into.”

Albert Samaha/BuzzFeed News People passing out free lunches at the Peter Bracey Apartment complex on the south side of New Rochelle.