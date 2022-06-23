How Amazon Exported American Working Conditions To Europe

A BuzzFeed News investigation based on documents and dozens of interviews has found that working conditions at Amazon facilities in central Europe resemble a pressure cauldron where staff often work past the point of exhaustion to meet ever-increasing quotas to avoid termination. Polish government inspectors have found that workers were under more physical strain than legally acceptable. Internal data showed production expectations rising every week for at least a third of warehouse jobs. Staffers in three central European facilities told BuzzFeed News they regularly witnessed colleagues fainting from exhaustion. Four employees said they were reprimanded for trying to organize or advocate for better working conditions. One former HR officer in Szczecin, Poland, said he fired hundreds of people in the course of one year, including some for using more than three sick days in one month.

“Why do they build warehouses in Poland?” the HR officer said. “Because it’s not Germany.”

The expansion across central Europe was unprecedented. For years, Poland, Czechia, and Slovakia were the only countries with Amazon warehouses but no Amazon website — and though a Polish site went up in 2021, the other two nations still have none. For the first time, the company entered countries solely for their labor, without an interest in their consumer markets.

The plan paid off. Within a year, the warehouses in Poland became the corporation’s most productive in the world, delivering hundreds of thousands of packages every day to Germany and other Western European countries. The strategy’s success reflected a model Amazon has honed for years; the company had developed its highest volume fulfillment centers by exploiting weak enforcement mechanisms in countries with labor standards similar to the place where Amazon first rose to dominance, the US.

In Poland, Amazon is able to run an operation “more close to what the US is doing,” said a former senior manager in Poland who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation. Amazon’s most productive warehouses had long been in the US; as the company expanded through Poland and across central Europe, it exported efficiency tactics honed under American labor laws.

Many workers in those countries welcomed the Amazon fulfillment centers, which are among the biggest warehouses in central Europe, with a forest of yellow shelves boasting the company's unparalleled inventory and a state-of-the-art cafeteria featuring big-screen TVs, video game consoles, and colorful chairs. For a generation of workers who grew up after the Cold War, Amazon’s arrival was emblematic of a new stage in their countries’ transition from the former East Bloc communism to Western-style capitalism. Amazon pays higher than minimum wage in each country, offers to cover up to 95% of schooling or vocational programs for employees with more than a year on the job, and provides bus service even more than 100 miles away — free in Poland and Czechia, 24 euros a month in Slovakia. More than a dozen central European workers who spoke to BuzzFeed News expressed pride at being a part of one of the most successful companies in the world. “For me, this is America,” said a worker in Poznan who requested anonymity because they feared losing their job. “This is America in Poland.”

As in America, in Poland Amazon benefits not just from looser workplace requirements, but lesser consequences for breaking labor laws. Judges in at least three cases in 2018 and 2019 ruled that the company used wrongful firing practices, though under Polish law local judgments can influence future lawsuits but not force a change in business practices. From 2014 to 2018, according to a BuzzFeed News review of Polish court documents, the inspectorate observed 117 violations on 12 of its visits to Poland warehouses and issued fines totaling $4,609 — equivalent to less than six months of wages for its lowest-paid employees.

“In 30 years, I’ve never seen a company that has avoided regulations as effectively as Amazon,” said Jarosław Łucka, a former corporate compliance director who was commissioned by a Polish court to inspect the Poznan facility in 2018. “They don’t care about the law here. They’re willing to just pay the fines.”

In response to a list of questions for this story, Amazon spokesperson Stephan Eichenseher said that the company selects fulfillment center locations “based on multiple factors such as transport infrastructure, the local labor market, business needs and construction timelines.” He disputed allegations that the company has mistreated employees in central Europe. “It’s in our interest to create the best working conditions and retain the best talent,” he said. “While we always strive to do our best for our employees and our customers, we know we always have more work to do. It is our priority to always be fully compliant with all applicable labor laws, and if something isn’t, then we investigate and act immediately.”

In the US in recent months, Amazon workers have begun breaking through the company’s efforts to prevent unions: A facility in New York voted to unionize in April, and two other facilities are contesting close losses by filing charges with the National Labor Relations Board accusing the corporation of violating labor laws.