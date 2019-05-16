Italy’s Climate Change-Skeptic Government Wants To Host The UN’s Flagship Climate Change Conference

LONDON — Italy is banking on European Union governments backing its bid to host next year’s UN flagship climate change summit, despite its deputy prime minister’s sketchy record on the issue.



The nationalist Lega party, the junior partner in Italy’s governing coalition, has formed controversial alliances with far-right climate change deniers, putting EU member states in a difficult position. There are also concerns about the Italian government’s capacity to successfully deliver the event, and some officials and climate change experts now hope Italy withdraws its candidacy.

The UK and Italy both wrote to the permanent missions of the United Nations earlier this year to formally announce their candidatures to host COP26, the UN’s 2020 climate summit, documents obtained by BuzzFeed News show. Turkey has also expressed an interest in staging the event, but its bid is seen as unlikely to succeed, climate experts said.

BuzzFeed News can also reveal that the British government is on a “charm offensive,” lobbying Italy to drop its bid, and has pitched a collaborative proposal.

A decision is expected later this year. It will be taken by a group of countries known as the "Western European and Other States," which includes, among others, Australia, Canada, and the US — meaning that a bloc EU vote would go a long way in determining who hosts the summit.

Next year’s meeting is viewed as critical to setting ambitious long-term goals and concrete action plans for the next three decades. The summit will also mark the moment governments take stock of their existing commitments under the Paris climate agreement, which is expected to come into full effect in 2020. President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the accords two years ago amid widespread criticism from allies around the world.

As a member of the European Parliament, Matteo Salvini, now Italy’s deputy prime minister and leader of Lega, voted against the Paris agreement, while his party abstained from a vote in the Italian parliament to ratify the accords.

One question on the suitability of the Italian government organizing COP26 is whether it has the ability to coordinate the united global effort that will be required, Antony Froggatt, a senior research fellow and acting director at Chatham House told BuzzFeed News.

"2020 is an important summit to negotiate crucial targets and sustainable development goals. A widespread diplomatic front will be needed to achieve this — and you need a united government that isn't having to explain its domestic position to countries it is trying to persuade to take more ambitious actions or defending core issues on a domestic front," said Froggatt.

According to research by the independent think tank Adelphi, Lega MEPs voted against all analysed EU climate and energy policy proposals tabled in the European Parliament between 2014 and 2018, except for a vote on energy performance in buildings.

Although Lega's election manifesto references a sustainable energy transition to fight climate change, citing energy efficiency and renewable energy, as well as plans to ban petrol and diesel cars, the issue is all but absent from the party and Salvini’s communications on social media where he posts dozens of times a day.

In a rare comment on the issue last year, Salvini attacked research linking immigration to climate change, suggesting it was just an excuse to favour illegal immigration.