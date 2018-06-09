World Leaders Managed To Find An Agreement At The G7. Then Trump Tweeted.

G7 leaders agreed to a compromise statement at a summit in Canada but, shortly after leaving, Trump tweeted that the US would not endorse the deal.

The ink on the deal was still wet when Donald Trump decided to pull out. The US president has backtracked on a joint statement that was agreed upon at a G7 summit in Quebec just hours earlier because, Trump claims, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made "false statement" at a press conference.

Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!

Trudeau’s office responded to Trump’s tweets with a statement: “The Prime Minister said nothing he hasn’t said before — both in public, and in private conversations with the President.”

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement issued on Sunday morning that "international co-operation cannot be dictated by fits of anger and throwaway remarks.”

"Let's be serious and worthy of our people. We make commitments and keep them,” the statement went on to say. France and the EU maintain their support for the G7 conclusions, the statement concluded.

The leaders of the world’s seven most advanced economies — the US, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, and the UK — had managed to agree to a joint statement after directly negotiating among themselves a compromise set of words on the thorny issue of trade.

"I'm happy to announce that we've released a joint communique by all seven countries," Trudeau said to applause at a news conference to conclude the summit, calling the statement "ambitious."

Negotiations going into the G7 summit had been fraught with animosity, fanned by Trump's tough talk on trade. Diplomatic sources told BuzzFeed News that US officials were blocking all meaningful proposals on topics ranging from trade and climate action to violence against women and sexual/reproductive rights. There had been fears that, for the first time ever, a G7 summit could end without a joint leaders’ statement, with some officials worried that Trump may even be intent on tearing apart the very rules and fabric that bind the West together.

"The president will continue to say what he says at various occasions," Trudeau told reporters. "What we did this weekend was come together, roll up our sleeves, and figure out consensus language that we could all agree to."

Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on the steel and aluminum exports from the US’s closest allies days before the summit, and the risk that it could lead to a full-blown trade war, loomed large on the summit, causing indignation and anger among the other six leaders.



“It’s going to stop. Or we’ll stop trading with them. And that’s a very profitable answer, if we have to do it,” Trump told reporters on Saturday. “We’re like the piggy bank that everybody’s robbing and that ends.”

After leaving the summit — around the time that reporters on Air Force One were told that the US would sign off on the joint G7 statement — the president tweeted a threat from Air Force One to countries considering retaliating with tariffs of their own on the US.