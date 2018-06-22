If You Liked "Set It Up," Here Are 21 Other Romcoms On Netflix You Might Like
Come on, let's make this the summer of the romcom.
1. Candy Jar
2. The Incredible Jessica James
3. Sleeping With Other People
4. Love per Square Foot
5. The First Time
6. Alex Strangelove
7. How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days
8. Bridget Jones's Baby
9. Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist
10. Catching Feelings
11. A Christmas Prince
12. Definitely, Maybe
13. November Rule
14. Forgetting Sarah Marshall
15. Ali's Wedding
16. Amélie
17. A Case of You
18. Naomi & Ely's No Kiss List
19. Leap Year
20. America's Sweethearts
21. 13 Going On 30
