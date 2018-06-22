If You Liked "Set It Up," Here Are 21 Other Romcoms On Netflix You Might Like

Universal Pictures

Listen, I'm not going to lie and tell you Leap Year is a good movie. But I will tell you that it stars Amy Adams and Matthew Goode, and that it involves them cavorting through the Irish countryside acting out some of the most reliable romantic comedy tropes out there — most notably an enemies-to-friends-to-lovers arc. For some, that's not enough to turn a bad movie into a good time. But it's been enough for me to return to this one every few years, always on a day when I need to watch something that won't stress me out and that has beautiful people kissing and bickering in a beautiful location.