If You Liked "Set It Up," Here Are 21 Other Romcoms On Netflix You Might Like

Come on, let's make this the summer of the romcom.

By Alanna Bennett

Posted on June 22, 2018, at 2:58 p.m. ET

1. Candy Jar

If you're looking for a chaser to the comforting Netflix throwback that was Set It Up, this is likely your closest bet: Candy Jar follows two teenagers (played by Jacob Latimore and Sami Gayle) on the debate team who do not get along. The two main characters are diametrically opposed — in this movie that means one wants to go to Yale, and the other to Harvard, and that they don't share debate prep styles — which in the romantic comedy genre is fruitful ground for romance.

2. The Incredible Jessica James

In The Incredible Jessica James, the film's titular character (Jessica Williams) is recovering from a breakup, navigating her theatrical dreams, and confronting what exactly it is she wants out of a romantic partner. It's a movie that loves that period of time where you're still trying to figure out if you can walk away from someone or if you actually have the feelings for them required to stick it out and show the fuck up.

3. Sleeping With Other People

Sleeping With Other People is about two promiscuous people (played by Jason Sudeikis and Alison Brie) who slept with each other over a decade ago and, upon remeeting, decide to engage in a platonic relationship. Considering this movie falls into the romantic comedy genre, you can probably guess how that goes for them. But it's not just about the destination — it's about the journey. Don't you want to watch these two attractive people learn they're attracted to each other?

4. Love per Square Foot

Set It Up is built on scamming that leads to love — so is Love per Square Foot, another Netflix original film here to provide your evening with a lot of comfort and fun. The two main characters — Vicky Kaushal's Sanjay and Angira Dhar's Karina — enter into a marriage of convenience in order to buy a house in Mumbai. Will they fall in love? Come on, you know they will.

5. The First Time

If you're looking for a teen romcom, Netflix currently has The First Time, which follows two high school students (played by Dylan O'Brien and Britt Robertson) as they, well, do a couple of different things for the first time. The whole film takes place over the course of a weekend.

6. Alex Strangelove

Another Netflix original — they seem to be really leaning into the romcom these days, bless them — Alex Strangelove follows a young man, Alex (Daniel Doheny), who's scheduled to have sex for the first time with his girlfriend, Claire (Madeline Weinstein). There's a hitch in this plan though: his growing attraction to another young man named Elliot (Antonio Marziale).

7. How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is a veritable romcom classic. It's Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey at the peaks of their contributions to the genre. Given how much Set It Up takes from the way the turn of the century romantic comedies operated, if you enjoyed that one you will probably enjoy this one. There's deceit, there's struggle over a journalistic career stagnating, and there's a lot of two people trying to avoid falling for each other but falling in love anyway.

8. Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones's Baby is the third movie in the Bridget Jones series, following the badness of Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason. You'd think that that would make this third movie bad, too. Surprisingly, it doesn't. Instead, Bridget Jones's Baby is an interesting romp about middle age and impending parenthood. With Colin Firth's Mark Darcy especially, the movie is a thoughtful take on the importance — and sometimes genuine difficulty — of opening yourself up to another person in a way that can form a partnership.

9. Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist

More teens! In Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist, Kat Dennings and Michael Cera play two hipstery teens who are obsessed with music and kinda sad. They're thrust together for a wild night in New York City, and the rest is 2000s teen romcom history.

10. Catching Feelings

Catching Feelings doesn't follow two single people as they find each other. Instead, it's a romcom that follows a married couple in Johannesburg who have different ideas of what their lives should look like right now. Then a white and "hedonistic" writer moves in with them. This is a movie with lines like "that dude is gonna colonize that ass," so. Take that as you will.

11. A Christmas Prince

A Christmas Prince, like Set It Up, is a Netflix original movie, AKA a movie literally made to watch on your couch. And A Christmas Prince, like Set It Up, is a very not-stressful good time. A Christmas Prince is the movie version of powdered microwavable hot chocolate, and that is what's so fun about it. Even if it's not Christmas when you read this, maybe give your heart a break from the real world and give it a try.

12. Definitely, Maybe

Like in Set It Up, there's a strong ensemble here to whom you're free to attach your devotions. In Definitely, Maybe, Ryan Reynolds' character, Will, is going through a divorce and telling his daughter, Maya (Abigail Breslin) the story of how he met his soon to be ex-wife. That involves a few different love stories from his past, including storylines with Elizabeth Banks, Rachel Weisz, and Isla Fisher.

13. November Rule

In November Rule Mo McRae's Steve has a rule that he always finds an excuse to break up with his girlfriends in November. But when we meet him he's dating Leah (Tatyana Ali), and he may be slowly realizing that these anti-commitment rules might not work so well when it comes to a woman you actually connect with.

14. Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Forgetting Sarah Marshall is an emotional meditation on the days and weeks after you've had your heart ripped out of your chest in a bad breakup. But it's also a fun good time! Set in Hawaii! With Kristen Bell! And multiple musical moments with puppet vampires! It's a movie that manages to feel real while also being elevated — and silly.

15. Ali's Wedding

Ready for some star-crossed love with a good dose of humor thrown in? Ali's Wedding has you covered. It centers on Ali (Osamah Sami), a young Iraqi Australian man in the midst of an arranged engagement — even though he's already in love with Dianne (Helana Sawires), a Lebanese Australian woman.

16. Amélie

It could be argued that Amélie is not a romcom, and is instead a comedy following a young French woman (Audrey Tautou) as she finds ways to bust out of her own shyness via performing good deeds for others. But come on, it's a romcom — the love story in this film is so central, and so memorable, that I'm declaring that it counts.

17. A Case of You

Justin Long and Evan Rachel Wood are two very beautiful, charming people. Here they are in a movie together named after a Joni Mitchell song. It's a pretty winning formula, even for a movie in which Long's character proceeds to Facebook-stalk and lie his way into a relationship with Woods, spinning a story that's also a reminder that a lot of romcoms could easily be recast as horror movies. But if you liked the charm of Set It Up's leads, and if you liked the premise's tangled web of lies, you'll probably also like it here.

18. Naomi & Ely's No Kiss List

Naomi & Ely's No Kiss List follows two best friends (played by Victoria Justice and Pierson Fodé), one who is a straight woman and the other a gay man. They have a rule: If one of them adds someone to their "kiss list," the other will avoid all crushing on said person. Then Gabriel (Matthew Daddario) enters the scenario, on Naomi's "kiss list" but clearly also attracted to Ely. With Gabriel in the mix, the rules are challenged in some interesting ways.

19. Leap Year

Listen, I'm not going to lie and tell you Leap Year is a good movie. But I will tell you that it stars Amy Adams and Matthew Goode, and that it involves them cavorting through the Irish countryside acting out some of the most reliable romantic comedy tropes out there — most notably an enemies-to-friends-to-lovers arc. For some, that's not enough to turn a bad movie into a good time. But it's been enough for me to return to this one every few years, always on a day when I need to watch something that won't stress me out and that has beautiful people kissing and bickering in a beautiful location.

20. America's Sweethearts

America's Sweethearts literally stars some of the romcom golden era's best sweethearts, including queen Julia Roberts, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and John Cusack. It's a bit of a mess, but it's the fun kind of mess. Every character in this movie is a trainwreck, and the movie kind of is too — and sometimes all you need on a lazy Saturday afternoon after a stressful week is to sit back and watch a bunch of people messier than you are sort through their bullshit.

21. 13 Going On 30

If you don't think 13 Going On 30 is a classic and a delight, we can't be friends. It is a blessing that it is on Netflix, just waiting for us whenever we need it. Sit back on a lazy Sunday and watch Jennifer Garner transform into a 13-year-old-girl and win back the love of Mark Ruffalo. Watch them dance to Michael Jackson and Pat Benatar. Get your whole life.

