BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Take A Sneak Peek At Rainbow Rowell And Faith Erin Hick’s Graphic Novel “Pumpkinheads”

books

Take A Sneak Peek At Rainbow Rowell And Faith Erin Hick’s Graphic Novel “Pumpkinheads”

"Pumpkinheads is the zaniest and zippiest book I've worked on," Rowell said in a press release. "I just really wanted to do something joyful."

By Alanna Bennett

Headshot of Alanna Bennett

Alanna Bennett

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 7, 2017, at 1:01 p.m. ET

New York Times bestselling author Rainbow Rowell and cartoonist and animator Faith Erin Hicks announced way back in 2014 that they were collaborating on a graphic novel.

Editing the script for the graphic novel @FaithErinHicks &amp; I are doing together. Been so long since I looked at it,I'm laughing at the jokes
Rainbow Rowell @rainbowrowell

Editing the script for the graphic novel @FaithErinHicks &amp; I are doing together. Been so long since I looked at it,I'm laughing at the jokes

Reply Retweet Favorite

But fans have been mostly kept in the dark about the details of the project.

@SaraNaveed my next book is a graphic novel with Faith Erin Hicks. It's not a Romance, but there is ❤️
Rainbow Rowell @rainbowrowell

@SaraNaveed my next book is a graphic novel with Faith Erin Hicks. It's not a Romance, but there is ❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

And now, three years later, we FINALLY KNOW THE TITLE. Drumroll, please…

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
alxbngala / Via alxbngala.tumblr.com

The graphic novel will be called...Pumpkinheads. Here's a little peek at the art:

&quot;Pumpkinheads is the zaniest and zippiest book I&#x27;ve worked on. I just really wanted to do something joyful,&quot; Rowell said in a press release. Hicks added that &quot;Rainbow is an author whose books have made me cry twice before, and I&#x27;m not ashamed to admit I teared up at the end of reading the Pumpkinheads script. It&#x27;s cute and hilarious and sweet, full of characters so alive I immediately wanted to start drawing their adventures.&quot;
First Second Books

"Pumpkinheads is the zaniest and zippiest book I've worked on. I just really wanted to do something joyful," Rowell said in a press release. Hicks added that "Rainbow is an author whose books have made me cry twice before, and I'm not ashamed to admit I teared up at the end of reading the Pumpkinheads script. It's cute and hilarious and sweet, full of characters so alive I immediately wanted to start drawing their adventures."

Pumpkinheads follows high school seniors Deja and Josiah, who are "working their last shift at the world's greatest pumpkin patch," according to the book's official description. "Josiah thinks it will just be another calm night at the Succotash Hut, but Deja has other plans: Snacks! Adventure! Talking to girls!"

First Second Books

Can you wait? We can't wait.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
CBS
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT