BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here Are The Big #MeToo And Time's Up Moments That Dominated The Golden Globes

Arts & Entertainment / goldenglobes

Here Are The Big #MeToo And Time's Up Moments That Dominated The Golden Globes

"For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men," Oprah said. "But their time is up. Their time is up."

By Alanna Bennett

Headshot of Alanna Bennett

Alanna Bennett

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 7, 2018, at 11:27 p.m. ET

1. People used the red carpet to discuss gender parity and sexual misconduct in Hollywood and beyond.

Debra Messing calls out E! for not "paying their female co-hosts the same as male co-hosts." #GoldenGlobes
Michael Blackmon @blackmon

Debra Messing calls out E! for not "paying their female co-hosts the same as male co-hosts." #GoldenGlobes

Reply Retweet Favorite

One of the major stories leading into the Globes was that a lot of stars were set to wear black as a show of solidarity against harassment and assault. The dress code came from Time's Up, the new initiative founded by some of Hollywood's most powerful women to support anti-harassment efforts both in and out of the industry. But it went beyond what anyone was wearing: Women used the traditional red carpet interviews as a venue to discuss gender parity, Time's Up, and the progress they're advocating for, across industries. Debra Messing called out E! during an interview on E!, referencing the reported pay disparity that led Catt Sadler to leave E! News. "I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn't believe in paying their female cohosts the same as their male cohosts," Messing said.

2. Several female nominees walked the red carpet with activists and advocates devoted to gender and social justice.

I love that every time Seacrest tried to talk about Michelle Williams' #GoldenGlobes nom, she kept turning it back… https://t.co/M6wqanz1vd
Jarett Wieselman @JarettSays

I love that every time Seacrest tried to talk about Michelle Williams' #GoldenGlobes nom, she kept turning it back… https://t.co/M6wqanz1vd

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here's who came with who:

*Tarana Burke, founder of #MeToo, walked the red carpet with Michelle Williams.

*Ai-jen Poo, director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, attended with Meryl Streep.

*Marai Larasi, director of the British black feminist organization Imkaan, walked with Emma Watson.

*Rosa Clemente, an organizer and political commentator, came with Susan Sarandon.

*Mónica Ramírez, cofounder of Alianza Nacional de Campesinas, walked the carpet with Laura Dern.

*Calina Lawrence, a Native activist, attended with Shailene Woodley.

*Saru Jayaraman, president of Restaurant Opportunities Centers, came with Amy Poehler.

*Billie Jean King, longtime activist, walked the carpet with Emma Stone.

Many of the guests spoke to red carpet journalists alongside their famous hosts, talking about the work they do.

3. Seth Meyers' monologue.

&quot;Good evening, ladies and remaining gentlemen,&quot; Meyers said as the opening line of the Globes. It was the beginning of a monologue all about, well, the main thing the Globes were really about this year: how the industry is adjusting as the reckoning rages on. &quot;It&#x27;s 2018, marijuana is finally allowed, and sexual harassment finally isn&#x27;t,&quot; Meyers said. &quot;There&#x27;s a new era under way and I can tell because it&#x27;s been years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood,&quot; he continued. &quot;For the male nominees in the room tonight, this the is the first time in three months it won&#x27;t be terrifying to hear your name read out loud.&quot;
Handout / Getty

"Good evening, ladies and remaining gentlemen," Meyers said as the opening line of the Globes. It was the beginning of a monologue all about, well, the main thing the Globes were really about this year: how the industry is adjusting as the reckoning rages on. "It's 2018, marijuana is finally allowed, and sexual harassment finally isn't," Meyers said.

"There's a new era under way and I can tell because it's been years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood," he continued. "For the male nominees in the room tonight, this the is the first time in three months it won't be terrifying to hear your name read out loud."

4. A whole lot of speeches that talked about representation, restorative justice, gender parity, harassment, and more.

“Speaking out without the fear of retribution is our culture’s new North Star,&quot; Laura Dern said as she accepted the award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie. Her fellow Big Little Lies stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon brought up similar points in their speeches, with Kidman talking about the power of stories about abuse to &quot;elicit change,&quot; and Witherspoon thanking &quot;everyone who broke their silence this year.&quot; When Elisabeth Moss won for Best Actress in a TV Drama, she read a quote from The Handmaid&#x27;s Tale by Margaret Atwood: &quot;We were the people who were not in the papers. We lived in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the story.&quot;Then she added her own interpretation. &quot;Margaret Atwood, this is for you and the women who came before you and after you who were brave enough to speak out against intolerance and injustice and to fight for equality and freedom in this world,&quot; Moss said. &quot;We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. We no longer live in the gaps between the stories. We are the story in print. We are writing the story ourselves. Thank you.&quot;
Nbc / Getty images

“Speaking out without the fear of retribution is our culture’s new North Star," Laura Dern said as she accepted the award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie. Her fellow Big Little Lies stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon brought up similar points in their speeches, with Kidman talking about the power of stories about abuse to "elicit change," and Witherspoon thanking "everyone who broke their silence this year."

When Elisabeth Moss won for Best Actress in a TV Drama, she read a quote from The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood: "We were the people who were not in the papers. We lived in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the story."

Then she added her own interpretation. "Margaret Atwood, this is for you and the women who came before you and after you who were brave enough to speak out against intolerance and injustice and to fight for equality and freedom in this world," Moss said. "We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. We no longer live in the gaps between the stories. We are the story in print. We are writing the story ourselves. Thank you."

5. Oprah talked at length about the long culture of silence and disbelief of women.

Near the end of her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. Demille Award, Oprah dove into the painful history that brought about this movement against harassment and assault. &quot;What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have,&quot; she said. &quot;But it&#x27;s not just a story affecting the entertainment industry. It&#x27;s one that transcends any culture, geography, race, religion, politics, or workplace. So I want tonight to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue.&quot;They&#x27;re the women whose names we&#x27;ll never know. They are domestic workers and farm workers. They are working in factories and they work in restaurants and they&#x27;re in academia, engineering, medicine, and science. They&#x27;re part of the world of tech and politics and business.&quot; She went on to tell the story of Recy Taylor, a woman who was abducted and raped by six armed white men when she was walking home from church, and whose case was investigated by Rosa Parks. &quot;For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men,&quot; Oprah said. &quot;But their time is up. Their time is up.&quot;
Handout / Getty

Near the end of her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. Demille Award, Oprah dove into the painful history that brought about this movement against harassment and assault. "What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have," she said. "But it's not just a story affecting the entertainment industry. It's one that transcends any culture, geography, race, religion, politics, or workplace. So I want tonight to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue.

"They're the women whose names we'll never know. They are domestic workers and farm workers. They are working in factories and they work in restaurants and they're in academia, engineering, medicine, and science. They're part of the world of tech and politics and business." She went on to tell the story of Recy Taylor, a woman who was abducted and raped by six armed white men when she was walking home from church, and whose case was investigated by Rosa Parks.

"For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men," Oprah said. "But their time is up. Their time is up."

6. Barbra Streisand talked about the importance of the movement while presenting the final award of the night.

Presenting the award for Best Drama, Streisand spoke to the dearth of female nominees for Best Director and the need for gender equality and representation. &quot;I&#x27;m very proud to stand in a room with people who speak out against gender inequality, sexual harassment, and the pettiness that has poisoned our politics,&quot; she said. &quot;And I&#x27;m proud that our industry, faced with uncomfortable truths, has vowed to change the way we do business. Truth is powerful, and in a really good film we recognized the truth about ourselves, about others — and it&#x27;s so powerful that it can even change people&#x27;s minds, touch people&#x27;s hearts, and ultimately even change society, itself.&quot;
Hollywood Foreign Press

Presenting the award for Best Drama, Streisand spoke to the dearth of female nominees for Best Director and the need for gender equality and representation. "I'm very proud to stand in a room with people who speak out against gender inequality, sexual harassment, and the pettiness that has poisoned our politics," she said. "And I'm proud that our industry, faced with uncomfortable truths, has vowed to change the way we do business. Truth is powerful, and in a really good film we recognized the truth about ourselves, about others — and it's so powerful that it can even change people's minds, touch people's hearts, and ultimately even change society, itself."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT