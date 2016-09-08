New York City Is Doing Something To Try To Diversify Writers Rooms

Showrunners confirmed to participate as mentors include House Of Cards' Beau Willimon, Empire's Lee Daniels, Difficult People's Julie Klausner, The Affair's Sarah Treem, Billions' Brian Koppelman and David Levien, Law & Order: SVU's Julie Martin, and The Divide's Richard LaGravenese.

Willimon recruited Koppelman and Levien to the initiative. "When Beau asked David and me to participate, it was an immediate 'yes' from us," Koppelman told BuzzFeed News in a statement. "This is a great way to offer guidance, help and mentorship to up and coming writers, and we are thrilled to be able to contribute."