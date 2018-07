ABC

Grey's will be back on Sept. 28 and Scandal's last season will premiere on Oct. 5, both still on ABC. In addition, For the People — a new ShondaLand legal drama that has already been in the works — will debut on ABC at mid-season, and the Grey's spinoff about firefighters "is in pre-production" for ABC, according to the rep. There's also a pilot — Adult Behavior, by Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg — that, as of now, is still in the works for the network.