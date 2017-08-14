BuzzFeed News

Shonda Rhimes' Move To Netflix Probably Won't Disrupt TGIT

Shonda Rhimes' Move To Netflix Probably Won't Disrupt TGIT

"It is business as usual," a representative for ABC told BuzzFeed News.

By Alanna Bennett

Posted on August 14, 2017, at 4:16 p.m. ET

Shonda Rhimes threw the television world into a tizzy on Sunday night when it was announced that her production company, ShondaLand, will be moving from ABC to Netflix.

ShondaLand was founded alongside Grey's Anatomy on ABC in 2005. Over the past 12 years, the production company also brought Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder, Private Practice, The Catch, Off the Map, and Still Star-Crossed to the network. The new deal means that future ShondaLand shows will be produced with and hosted by Netflix instead of ABC.

The news left some fans asking what would happen to their favorite ShondaLand shows that already exist.

if shonda moves to netflix what happens to Greys ? lmao i'm lost
ilona @stanasmagic

if shonda moves to netflix what happens to Greys ? lmao i'm lost

wait if netflix snags shonda rhimes, does that mean htgawm is uhm.. uhm...
gian carlo @giankawaiian

wait if netflix snags shonda rhimes, does that mean htgawm is uhm.. uhm...

But the deal probably won't affect these existing shows, at least not much and not yet. A representative for ABC told BuzzFeed News that "it is business as usual" for Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away With Murder, and that they will go about their next season on the network as planned.

Grey's will be back on Sept. 28 and Scandal's last season will premiere on Oct. 5, both still on ABC. In addition, For the People — a new ShondaLand legal drama that has already been in the works — will debut on ABC at mid-season, and the Grey's spinoff about firefighters "is in pre-production" for ABC, according to the rep. There's also a pilot — Adult Behavior, by Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg — that, as of now, is still in the works for the network.
Grey's will be back on Sept. 28 and Scandal's last season will premiere on Oct. 5, both still on ABC. In addition, For the People — a new ShondaLand legal drama that has already been in the works — will debut on ABC at mid-season, and the Grey's spinoff about firefighters "is in pre-production" for ABC, according to the rep. There's also a pilot — Adult Behavior, by Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg — that, as of now, is still in the works for the network.

And since there are already a lot of other people running ShondaLand shows on ABC, Rhimes taking a step back shouldn't be the be-all and end-all of any of them.

According to ABC, Grey's will be showrun by Krista Vernoff and Bill Harper, Scandal by Rhimes and Mark Fish, and How to Get Away With Murder by cocreator Pete Nowalk. Stacy McKee will run the Grey's spinoff alongside Mark Wilding, and Don Todd and Paul William Davies will run For the People.
According to ABC, Grey's will be showrun by Krista Vernoff and Bill Harper, Scandal by Rhimes and Mark Fish, and How to Get Away With Murder by cocreator Pete Nowalk. Stacy McKee will run the Grey's spinoff alongside Mark Wilding, and Don Todd and Paul William Davies will run For the People.

As Rhimes herself said in the press release announcing the move to Netflix, "[The company's] current shows will continue to thrive on ABC and ShondaLand will be there every step of the way."


"With the launch of a new season upon us, fans can rest assured that TGIT remains intact and will be as buzzed about as ever," ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said in a statement.

Patrick Moran, president of ABC Studios, said in a statement, "The ShondaLand imprint will always be an important part of ABC Studios and we wish them all the best in this new endeavor."
Patrick Moran, president of ABC Studios, said in a statement, "The ShondaLand imprint will always be an important part of ABC Studios and we wish them all the best in this new endeavor."

So there you have it: The ShondaLand train is chuggin' along, and we still have TGIT to look forward to.


