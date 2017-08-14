Shonda Rhimes' Move To Netflix Probably Won't Disrupt TGIT
"It is business as usual," a representative for ABC told BuzzFeed News.
Shonda Rhimes threw the television world into a tizzy on Sunday night when it was announced that her production company, ShondaLand, will be moving from ABC to Netflix.
The news left some fans asking what would happen to their favorite ShondaLand shows that already exist.
But the deal probably won't affect these existing shows, at least not much and not yet. A representative for ABC told BuzzFeed News that "it is business as usual" for Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away With Murder, and that they will go about their next season on the network as planned.
And since there are already a lot of other people running ShondaLand shows on ABC, Rhimes taking a step back shouldn't be the be-all and end-all of any of them.
As Rhimes herself said in the press release announcing the move to Netflix, "[The company's] current shows will continue to thrive on ABC and ShondaLand will be there every step of the way."
"With the launch of a new season upon us, fans can rest assured that TGIT remains intact and will be as buzzed about as ever," ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said in a statement.
So there you have it: The ShondaLand train is chuggin' along, and we still have TGIT to look forward to.
