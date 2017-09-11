Michelle Williams And Busy Philipps Reminisced About Who They Made Out With On "Dawson's Creek"

I mean, who doesn't like to sit with friends and remember all the people they've made out with?

In case you didn't already know, the very talented actors Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams are still best friends, 15+ years after they met on the set of Dawson's Creek .

Recently, the two have been reunited as they're both in Boston filming the movie I Feel Pretty (which is also codirected and cowritten by Marc Silverstein, Philipps's husband).

While they're in Massachusetts, they've been hanging out in some pretty Dawson's Creek-esque looking places, which makes sense, considering Massachusetts is where Dawson's Creek was set (even though the show wasn't actually filmed there). Philipps pointed out the visual similarities on her Instastory over the weekend.