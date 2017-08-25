Um, Breitbart's Been Tweeting Only Taylor Swift Lyrics All Day
"I don't like your little games / Don't like your tilted stage."
Taylor Swift's first single — "Look What You Made Me Do" — off of her upcoming album, Reputation, has already inspired an impressive variety of reactions from every direction.
Including the far-right website Breitbart. The site's been tweeting lyrics from the song since 7 a.m. ET on the day of the single's release. "I don't like your little games / Don't like your tilted stage," the first one said, linking to a story about a BBC's coverage of Israel.
A story about the German magazine Stern depicting President Donald Trump doing the Nazi salute was accompanied with the Swift lyrics, "The role you made me play/ Of the fool, no, I don't like like you."
Another one, about Trump's phone call with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, bore the lyrics, "Honey, I rose up from the dead / I do it all the time."
And they just kept going.
And going.
...and...going.
It understandably left many people puzzled.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Breitbart for comment.
CORRECTION
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi's name was misspelled in a previous version of this post.
-
