BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Um, Breitbart's Been Tweeting Only Taylor Swift Lyrics All Day

Arts & Entertainment

Um, Breitbart's Been Tweeting Only Taylor Swift Lyrics All Day

"I don't like your little games / Don't like your tilted stage."

By Alanna Bennett

Headshot of Alanna Bennett

Alanna Bennett

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 25, 2017, at 5:11 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift's first single — "Look What You Made Me Do" — off of her upcoming album, Reputation, has already inspired an impressive variety of reactions from every direction.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Big Machine
Finally got my father to weigh in on @taylorswift13 @jackantonoff single: "I don't trust my body but my body trusts me! Very cool lyrics!"
Lena Dunham @lenadunham

Finally got my father to weigh in on @taylorswift13 @jackantonoff single: "I don't trust my body but my body trusts me! Very cool lyrics!"

Reply Retweet Favorite
@lenadunham / Twitter / Via Twitter: @lenadunham
"Okay ladies now let's gentrification."
Kar L. Stine @karyewest

"Okay ladies now let's gentrification."

Reply Retweet Favorite
@karyewest / Twitter / Via Twitter: @karyewest
Taylor Swift's new song would be great intro music for Tom-Tom's awful magazine redesign pitch in 13 Going on 30
Alexis Benveniste @apbenven

Taylor Swift's new song would be great intro music for Tom-Tom's awful magazine redesign pitch in 13 Going on 30

Reply Retweet Favorite
@apbenven / Twitter / Via Twitter: @apbenven
ADVERTISEMENT

Including the far-right website Breitbart. The site's been tweeting lyrics from the song since 7 a.m. ET on the day of the single's release. "I don't like your little games / Don't like your tilted stage," the first one said, linking to a story about a BBC's coverage of Israel.

I don't like your little games Don't like your tilted stage https://t.co/k87abts5bu
Breitbart News @BreitbartNews

I don't like your little games Don't like your tilted stage https://t.co/k87abts5bu

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BreitbartNews / Twitter / Via Twitter: @BreitbartNews

A story about the German magazine Stern depicting President Donald Trump doing the Nazi salute was accompanied with the Swift lyrics, "The role you made me play/ Of the fool, no, I don't like like you."

The role you made me play Of the fool, no, I don't like you https://t.co/F3TlbdqRqO
Breitbart News @BreitbartNews

The role you made me play Of the fool, no, I don't like you https://t.co/F3TlbdqRqO

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BreitbartNews / Twitter / Via Twitter: @BreitbartNews

Another one, about Trump's phone call with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, bore the lyrics, "Honey, I rose up from the dead / I do it all the time."

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time https://t.co/QWxw70t61I
Breitbart News @BreitbartNews

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time https://t.co/QWxw70t61I

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BreitbartNews / Twitter / Via Twitter: @BreitbartNews

And they just kept going.

I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined I check it once, then I check it twice, oh! https://t.co/kLlH7PJDwd
Breitbart News @BreitbartNews

I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined I check it once, then I check it twice, oh! https://t.co/kLlH7PJDwd

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BreitbartNews / Twitter / Via Twitter: @BreitbartNews
ADVERTISEMENT

And going.

Look what you just made me do Look what you just made me https://t.co/FKb3d05hsU
Breitbart News @BreitbartNews

Look what you just made me do Look what you just made me https://t.co/FKb3d05hsU

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BreitbartNews / Twitter / Via Twitter: @BreitbartNews

...and...going.

Look what you just made me do Look what you just made me https://t.co/UAWOCg9WbH
Breitbart News @BreitbartNews

Look what you just made me do Look what you just made me https://t.co/UAWOCg9WbH

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BreitbartNews / Twitter / Via Twitter: @BreitbartNews

It understandably left many people puzzled.

Breitbart News is currently retweeting the new Taylor Swift song lyrics alongside links to their own articles 🤔👀🤔👀🤔👀
I-FUCKIN-LOVE-YOU @EveryonesBro

Breitbart News is currently retweeting the new Taylor Swift song lyrics alongside links to their own articles 🤔👀🤔👀🤔👀

Reply Retweet Favorite
@EveryonesBro / Twitter / Via Twitter: @EveryonesBro
WHY HAS BREITBART BEEN TWEETING TAYLOR SWIFT LYRICS ALL DAY WTF IS GOING ON
💪🏽 EBOLABH 💪🏽 @Neil2Real

WHY HAS BREITBART BEEN TWEETING TAYLOR SWIFT LYRICS ALL DAY WTF IS GOING ON

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Neil2Real / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Neil2Real
ADVERTISEMENT
I look away from Twitter for like a day and I come back to Breitbart using Taylor Swift lyrics to attack its enemies in the administration?
Olivia Nuzzi @Olivianuzzi

I look away from Twitter for like a day and I come back to Breitbart using Taylor Swift lyrics to attack its enemies in the administration?

Reply Retweet Favorite
@olivianuzzi / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Olivianuzzi
Breitbart using Taylor Swift lyrics to defend Trump is the most 2017 thing possible and I am tired of this earth an… https://t.co/UNq3lKjNhg
posty @exitpost

Breitbart using Taylor Swift lyrics to defend Trump is the most 2017 thing possible and I am tired of this earth an… https://t.co/UNq3lKjNhg

Reply Retweet Favorite
@exitpost / Twitter / Via Twitter: @exitpost

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Breitbart for comment.

CORRECTION

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi's name was misspelled in a previous version of this post.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT