Fatima Ali On "Top Chef" And The Healing Powers Of Pakistani Food

The chef stopped by See Something Say Something to chat about her time on Top Chef , how her Pakistani heritage influences her work, and her recent cancer diagnosis.

The chef who won Fan Favorite on Season 15 of Top Chef joined us on the show to chat about her experiences in culinary school, growing up around Pakistani food, and her relationship to food during her cancer.

Let's get one thing straight: Fatima Ali is an icon.

She also shared how Pakistani food helped her during her recovery:

And here's how to subscribe to See Something Say Something:

1. If you’re on a mobile device, click this link to open in your native podcasting app.

2. Or, search for “See Something Say Something” in your podcast app of choice, like Overcast, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and more.

3. Be sure to subscribe, so you never miss a new episode!

If you like the show, please rate and review it on iTunes. Questions? Comments? Email us at: saysomething@buzzfeed.com.