Why Is Alcohol Banned In Islam?

See Something Say Something invites a scholar of Islam to provide history and context.

By Ahmed Ali Akbar and See Something Say Something

Posted on April 20, 2017, at 1:17 p.m. ET

This week on See Something Say Something, I invited Barnard Professor of Religion Najam Haider on the show to explain the role of alcohol in Islam.

We talked about the reasons alcohol was banned, Islamic law, and intoxicated Sufi mystics.

I also asked him the question that always tears my family apart when we go out to dinner: can I eat tiramisu, even though there's alcohol in it?

Can you eat things like Tiramisu if they don't get drunk? Lots of questions about Islamic law and alcohol in this w… https://t.co/TNNaODaSin
Say Something @seesomething

Can you eat things like Tiramisu if they don't get drunk? Lots of questions about Islamic law and alcohol in this w… https://t.co/TNNaODaSin

There are more episodes on American Muslims and their relationship to alcohol and weed coming soon, so here's how to listen and follow:

1. If you’re on a mobile device, click this link to open in your native podcasting app.

2. Or, search for “See Something Say Something” in your podcast app of choice, like Overcast, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Acast, Apple’s built-in Podcast app, and more.

3. Be sure to subscribe, so you never miss a new episode!

If you like the show, please rate and review it on iTunes. Questions? Comments? Email saysomething@buzzfeed.com.

Thumbnail from Flickr: William Neuheisel

