Why Is Alcohol Banned In Islam?
See Something Say Something invites a scholar of Islam to provide history and context.
This week on See Something Say Something, I invited Barnard Professor of Religion Najam Haider on the show to explain the role of alcohol in Islam.
We talked about the reasons alcohol was banned, Islamic law, and intoxicated Sufi mystics.
I also asked him the question that always tears my family apart when we go out to dinner: can I eat tiramisu, even though there's alcohol in it?
