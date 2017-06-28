Give God And Obama A Holy Hand Clap Of Praise
Another Round gets the beautiful Chi town welcome.
In this week's episode, we bring you our live show from Chicago!
Sociologist and Chicago native Dr. Eve Ewing schooled us on why poetry is not a luxury (shout out to Audre Lorde!).
Singer Jamila Woods came through for church announcements at the First Corinthian Leather Church of God and Christ in Obama.
Throughout the show, the talented youths of Kuumba Lynx performed for the audience!
Listen to the episode here, or subscribe below:
Never miss an episode: subscribe to Another Round on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts.
-
Contact Agerenesh Ashagre at agerenesh.ashagre@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Heben Nigatu and Tracy Clayton cover everything from race, gender and pop culture to squirrels, mangoes, and bad jokes, all in one boozy podcast.
Contact Another Round at julia.furlan+anotherround@buzzfeed.com.