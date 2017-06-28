BuzzFeed News

Give God And Obama A Holy Hand Clap Of Praise

Give God And Obama A Holy Hand Clap Of Praise

Another Round gets the beautiful Chi town welcome.

By Agerenesh Ashagre and Another Round

Agerenesh Ashagre

Another Round

Posted on June 28, 2017, at 7:18 p.m. ET

In this week's episode, we bring you our live show from Chicago!

Sociologist and Chicago native Dr. Eve Ewing schooled us on why poetry is not a luxury (shout out to Audre Lorde!).

wikipedia brown @eveewing

Hi from the green room of @anotherround where Heben is doing awesome Ginuwine fingers #ARlive

She also played one of our favorite new games, Six Degrees of Education Policy! Watch out Gene Demby - there's a new Six Degrees boss in town.

Singer Jamila Woods came through for church announcements at the First Corinthian Leather Church of God and Christ in Obama.

Anu Kumar @AnuKumar23

Well, that was a downright magical experience. Thank you @anotherround for such a joyful evening! #ARlive

Throughout the show, the talented youths of Kuumba Lynx performed for the audience!

Tyler Greene @storyproducer

The beautiful @kuumbalynx closed the show! @heavenrants &amp; @brokeymcpoverty to the right! #arlive #wbez #buzzfeed

Shout out to our beautiful audience for capturing these moments and posting them with the #ARLive hashtag.

Listen to the episode here, or subscribe below:

Never miss an episode: subscribe to Another Round on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts.

