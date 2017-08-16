BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

April Ryan Isn't Scared Of Emboldened White Supremacists

audio

April Ryan Isn't Scared Of Emboldened White Supremacists

"Make sure your sources are impeccable, and your facts are straight. Because we are under attack," said the White House correspondent.

By Agerenesh Ashagre and Another Round

Headshot of Agerenesh Ashagre

Agerenesh Ashagre

BuzzFeed Staff

Headshot of Another Round

Another Round

Show

Posted on August 16, 2017, at 6:34 p.m. ET

In this week's episode, we bring you our live show from New Orleans!

The room was full of black journalists in town for the annual National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention.
Bryan Tarnowski

The room was full of black journalists in town for the annual National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention.

Our reporter friends came through to talk about what it's like to be a black journalist in the age of Trump.

Shout out to Vice News DC Bureau Chief Shawna Thomas and BuzzFeed politics reporter Darren Sands for dropping knowledge.
Bryan Tarnowski

Shout out to Vice News DC Bureau Chief Shawna Thomas and BuzzFeed politics reporter Darren Sands for dropping knowledge.

April Ryan talked to us about what it's been like to face so much direct opposition from the Trump Administration.

&quot;When you see it coming and you know what they&#x27;re doing, why react? Because that&#x27;s what they want. My mother used to say, &#x27;It&#x27;s not what they call you, it&#x27;s what you answer to&#x27;...I was there when they got there and I&#x27;ll be there when they&#x27;re gone.&quot;
Bryan Tarnowski

"When you see it coming and you know what they're doing, why react? Because that's what they want. My mother used to say, 'It's not what they call you, it's what you answer to'...I was there when they got there and I'll be there when they're gone."

You know, THE April Ryan.

A member of the White House press corps since 1997 reporting for American Urban Radio Networks, she’s a CNN political analyst, has interviewed everyone from the Obamas to the Bushes to the Clintons, and has had several notable run-ins with the Trump White House that we asked her about. She’s also the 2017 NABJ Journalist of the Year. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via giphy.com

A member of the White House press corps since 1997 reporting for American Urban Radio Networks, she’s a CNN political analyst, has interviewed everyone from the Obamas to the Bushes to the Clintons, and has had several notable run-ins with the Trump White House that we asked her about. She’s also the 2017 NABJ Journalist of the Year.

ADVERTISEMENT

She got really real when giving advice to young journalists.

&quot;For all you journalists out here, we are in a new day. Journalism is under attack. The First Amendment is under attack. It&#x27;s not about us, it&#x27;s about what we cover to give information to the people, and how they are affected by it.&quot; Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tenor / Via tenor.com

"For all you journalists out here, we are in a new day. Journalism is under attack. The First Amendment is under attack. It's not about us, it's about what we cover to give information to the people, and how they are affected by it."

And, imposter syndrome? April Ryan can't relate.

&quot;Imposter syndrome? What is that? In my terminology, it&#x27;s fake it till you make it. I don&#x27;t fake...You gotta know what you know because if you don&#x27;t know, you&#x27;re out of there.&quot; Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tenor / Via tenor.com

"Imposter syndrome? What is that? In my terminology, it's fake it till you make it. I don't fake...You gotta know what you know because if you don't know, you're out of there."

Listen to the episode here, or subscribe below:

Never miss an episode: subscribe to Another Round on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT