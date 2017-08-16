April Ryan Isn't Scared Of Emboldened White Supremacists
"Make sure your sources are impeccable, and your facts are straight. Because we are under attack," said the White House correspondent.
In this week's episode, we bring you our live show from New Orleans!
Our reporter friends came through to talk about what it's like to be a black journalist in the age of Trump.
April Ryan talked to us about what it's been like to face so much direct opposition from the Trump Administration.
You know, THE April Ryan.
She got really real when giving advice to young journalists.
And, imposter syndrome? April Ryan can't relate.
-
-
