Here Are The Definitive ABC's Of 2017

Here Are The Definitive ABC's Of 2017

It has been a helluva year.

By Agerenesh Ashagre and Another Round

Posted on October 26, 2017, at 11:42 a.m. ET

So, we all agree it's been a pretty terrible year, right?

And we still have 2 months to go.
Giphy / Via gph.is

And we still have 2 months to go.

However, we're finally nearing the end of 2017 and it's time to do a little reflecting.

Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via gph.is

To help us reflect, we asked patron saint of our childhoods, LeVar Burton, to read us a story.

Tap to play GIF
Giphy

We present to you, Another Round's ABC's of 2017 by Tracy Clayton and Heben Nigatu.

With illustrations by Loveis Wise!
Loveis Wise

With illustrations by Loveis Wise!

A is for alternative facts, what adults now call lies.

Loveis Wise

B is for Beyonce, and the apples of her eye.

Loveis Wise

C is for contouring, YouTube’s big obsession.

Loveis Wise
D is for debt, which a lot of folks are left in.

Loveis Wise

E is for emoji, our modern Romance language.

Loveis Wise

F is for fidget spinner because even our kids are anxious.

Loveis Wise

G is for GIF, and yes, that’s really how you say it.

Loveis Wise
H is for our heroes, who continue to slay it.

Loveis Wise

I is for impeachment, on everybody’s minds.

Loveis Wise

J is for the juice, who’s loose another time.

Loveis Wise

K is for the KKK, who feel safe to come out of hiding.

Loveis Wise
L is for love is love is love to counter the hatred and fighting.

Loveis Wise

M is for millennials, who just can’t do anything right.

Loveis Wise

N is for “No,” a word that helps us fight the good fight.

Loveis Wise

O is for the “oh FUCK” what we say when we read the news.

Loveis Wise
P is for Putin, one of Trump’s most trusted boos.

Loveis Wise

Q is for questions, which we’ll ask until we croak.

Loveis Wise

R is for reading which is how we stay woke.

Loveis Wise

S is for sorry not sorry, the cry of the unapologetic.

Loveis Wise
T is for the trash this world becomes if we continue to let it.

Loveis Wise

U is for universal healthcare, which we shouldn’t have to move to Canada for.

Loveis Wise

V is for voting rights, you’d think it was 1964.

Loveis Wise

W is for the wonder women who punch, lasso, and kick.

Loveis Wise
X is for your ex-boyfriend, Obama, on Instagram making us sick.

Loveis Wise

Y is for you still getting up everyday & doing it again tomorrow.

Loveis Wise

Z is for the zoo this world has become -- please come back, Obama!

Loveis Wise
Agreed.

Listen to the episode of Another Round featuring LeVar Burton:

Never miss an episode: Subscribe to BuzzFeed's Another Round podcast on Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle PlaySpotifyiHeartRadio, or wherever you find your podcasts.

