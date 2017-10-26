Here Are The Definitive ABC's Of 2017
It has been a helluva year.
So, we all agree it's been a pretty terrible year, right?
However, we're finally nearing the end of 2017 and it's time to do a little reflecting.
To help us reflect, we asked patron saint of our childhoods, LeVar Burton, to read us a story.
We present to you, Another Round's ABC's of 2017 by Tracy Clayton and Heben Nigatu.
A is for alternative facts, what adults now call lies.
B is for Beyonce, and the apples of her eye.
C is for contouring, YouTube’s big obsession.
D is for debt, which a lot of folks are left in.
E is for emoji, our modern Romance language.
F is for fidget spinner because even our kids are anxious.
G is for GIF, and yes, that’s really how you say it.
H is for our heroes, who continue to slay it.
I is for impeachment, on everybody’s minds.
J is for the juice, who’s loose another time.
K is for the KKK, who feel safe to come out of hiding.
L is for love is love is love to counter the hatred and fighting.
M is for millennials, who just can’t do anything right.
N is for “No,” a word that helps us fight the good fight.
O is for the “oh FUCK” what we say when we read the news.
P is for Putin, one of Trump’s most trusted boos.
Q is for questions, which we’ll ask until we croak.
R is for reading which is how we stay woke.
S is for sorry not sorry, the cry of the unapologetic.
T is for the trash this world becomes if we continue to let it.
U is for universal healthcare, which we shouldn’t have to move to Canada for.
V is for voting rights, you’d think it was 1964.
W is for the wonder women who punch, lasso, and kick.
X is for your ex-boyfriend, Obama, on Instagram making us sick.
Y is for you still getting up everyday & doing it again tomorrow.
Z is for the zoo this world has become -- please come back, Obama!
Listen to the episode of Another Round featuring LeVar Burton:
