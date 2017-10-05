BuzzFeed News

Going Outside Is A Form Of Self-Care

audio / mhw2017

"I always knew what forward looked like."

By Agerenesh Ashagre and Another Round

Posted on October 5, 2017, at 2:29 p.m. ET

It's Mental Health Week here at BuzzFeed and in the latest episode of the Another Round podcast, we celebrate how going outside can be self-care.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via media.giphy.com

Sometimes, all you need is a little fresh air and sun on your skin to give you the boost you need.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via media.giphy.com

Tracy's mom Velva Clayton came by to talk to us about her experience being a fisherwoman.

We learned about the time Tracy caught a 20 inch fish on accident.

We also spoke to writer Rahawa Haile who hiked the Appalachian Trail all by herself. "I always knew what forward looked like," she says, in one of the many moments of brilliance of this interview.

Update: Intermission is over. I am back on the trail. Here's a belated/obligatory border crossing photo. See ya, VA.
Rahawa Haile @RahawaHaile

Update: Intermission is over. I am back on the trail. Here's a belated/obligatory border crossing photo. See ya, VA.

That's over 2,000 miles!!!!

Rahawa talked to us about what it was like being one of very few women of color on the trail.

When they tell you black ppl don't hike so you climb 2000 miles of mountains bc representation matters &amp; you are a 🌟
Rahawa Haile @RahawaHaile

When they tell you black ppl don't hike so you climb 2000 miles of mountains bc representation matters &amp; you are a 🌟

She had to walk almost 700 miles before reaching a county that didn't vote for President Donald Trump.

Then we were joined by Kelvin Pena a.k.a. Brother Nature a.k.a. father of the Deer Squad.

Just got drafted 💪🏽 let's get it @Bucks
Brother Nature @COLDGAMEKELV

Just got drafted 💪🏽 let's get it @Bucks

We're ready for his Animal Planet show.

Kelvin befriended a herd of deer in his hometown and we asked him all about them.

Had to make sure the Deer Squad was eating swell today 🍇😂
Brother Nature @COLDGAMEKELV

Had to make sure the Deer Squad was eating swell today 🍇😂

They have names like Money, Canela, and Tay Tay.

We're officially inspired to go hiking and make a bunch of new animal friends.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via media.giphy.com

So, take a walk outside if you can while listening to the episode here:

Never miss an episode: Subscribe to BuzzFeed's Another Round podcast on Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle PlaySpotifyiHeartRadio, or wherever you find your podcasts.

Follow along at BuzzFeed.com/MentalHealthWeek from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8, 2017.

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News
