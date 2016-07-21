BuzzFeed News

When George W. Bush's 2000 Convention Featured A Latino Theme And Vicente Fernandez

A lot has changed.

By Adrian Carrasquillo

Adrian Carrasquillo

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 21, 2016, at 3:49 p.m. ET

Talk to enough Latino Republicans and you'll hear about it. Whispered in reverent, nostalgia-tinged tones, the 2000 convention was a time when Latinos and the GOP were amigos.

buzzfeed-video1.s3.amazonaws.com

The message was clear: Latinos loved Bush, and he loved them back!

CSPAN

Bush talked about his Hispanic friends and they vouched for his character.

CSPAN

"I'm proud of the Latino blood that flows in the Bush family," he said, after his nephew George P. Bush made an appearance.

CSPAN
"Family values don't end at the Rio Grande valley," Bush said.

CSPAN

"Latinos and African Americans many times get the short end of the stick," Bush continued. "Sometimes the discrimination is obvious. Other times it's so subtle you could miss it if you're not watching, but my friends tell me this: If you're on the receiving end, you feel it."

CSPAN

As if that wasn't enough, then Vicente Fernandez sang "Cielito Lindo"!

CSPAN

The Texas delegation swayed.

CSPAN
And gringos sang.

CSPAN

We probably won't see something like this before Donald Trump speaks tonight.

CSPAN

Times have changed.

CSPAN


