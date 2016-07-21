Behind The Scenes With Frustrated Latino Republicans At Trump's Convention

Away from the convention floor, at events around Cleveland, Latino conservatives still did the normal convention panels and talks about Latino vote, but the frustration over Trump was everywhere.

CLEVELAND — As Kansas and its 40 delegates took their turn in the roll call on the floor of the Republican convention at Quicken Loans Arena, John Kasich was settling into a chair minutes away, just across the Cuyahoga River.

The Ohio governor, who hasn’t stepped foot in the convention brought with much excitement to his home state, was getting ready to speak to the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president about jobs in Ohio, Hispanic businesses, and the convention.

Later, just as the New York delegation put Donald Trump over the top and officially made him the Republican nominee for president, Kasich did what many others have done over the first three days of the convention — talk about Trump, without mentioning his name.

"When you're anti-trade, anti-immigration, what good comes of that?" Kasich said.



At Hispanic events across Cleveland, conservatives lamented the direction Trump was taking the party, highlighting best practices from Republicans they desperately wish were still in vogue. Every convention has events like like this — devoted to Latino voters or young voters. This year, they're still doing the Latino events. But with Trump as the nominee, the frustration is evident.



At a Latino Leaders Network luncheon on Monday, Sen. Orrin Hatch, who founded the U.S. Senate Republican Conference Task Force on Hispanic Affairs nearly 30 years ago, said that his party has a lot to offer Latinos but the country must "reform the nation's broken immigration laws." He described them, not unkindly, as people who are kept in poverty or don't have a sensible way of becoming part of society before admonishing Trumpian appeals to nativism.

"I will never cast aspersions on someone because of where they came from," Hatch said. "Despite what you see on TV, the vast majority of Republicans feel the same way."

After the event, Jose Feliciano, the former chief prosecutor of Cleveland, recalled when he joined Ronald Reagan's White House as a fellow, but now identifies as an independent voter because he's disillusioned with both parties.

He was happy his city was being given the chance to shine, but angry over details of the platform being celebrated.

"The policies being discussed here, a number of them are antithetical to who I am as a person," he said. "On immigration, the view that many Republicans have taken is absolutely outrageous and I find it personally offensive."

Feliciano who works with many Hispanic groups in the city said he doesn't know one Latino supporting Trump.

Even as Trump prepared to seize the nomination for good, Republican leaders and elected officials like House Majority Leader Paul Ryan and Sen. Jeff Flake have in recent weeks wrestled with the idea of where the party goes next and spoken of a reckoning after the election.

At a National Association of Latino Elected Officials (NALEO) briefing on the Latino vote, officials carefully said Trump hadn't run "an ideal race," then took turns heaping praise on those who have done a good job speaking to Hispanics.

In Republican Latino circles, that often begins and ends with George W. Bush, including his now near-mythic 2000 convention, which had a Hispanic-themed welcoming event and performances in Spanish from beloved artists like Vicente Fernandez, but also surely seems better when compared to the current gathering in the age of Trump.

They hailed as conquering hero Cory Gardner, who they say won 45% of the Latino vote by embracing Latinos. There, too, they had advice for Trump.

"Right now, the left has defined Donald Trump," said LIBRE Initiative executive director Daniel Garza. "I haven't seen him on Telemundo, Univision or CNN en Español."