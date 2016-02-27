Woman Charged With Illegally Transferring Guns To Kansas Shooter

Sarah T. Hopkins, 28, faces one count of knowingly transferring the firearms that were eventually used to kill three and injure 14 others in Hesston.

Sarah T. Hopkins, 28, of Newton, Kansas, faces one count of knowingly transferring a firearm to a convicted felon, Cedric Ford, who was killed in a shootout with police after opening fire at Excel Industries, the lawn care company where he worked.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas said Hopkins provided Cedric with a Zastava Serbia, an AK-47 type semi-automatic rifle, and a Glock 22 40-caliber handgun. Cedric had the guns on him when he was fatally shot, officials said.