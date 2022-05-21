Authorities Are Searching For A Woman Suspected Of Killing A Professional Cyclist Who Was Dating Her Boyfriend

When police mentioned how Colin Strickland, who was in a relationship with Armstrong, had previously dated Wilson, she rolled her eyes in an angry manner.



Police told her it didn't look good and Armstrong nodded, according to the warrant. Armstrong asked to leave shortly after and the interview was stopped.

Strickland, a 35-year-old professional cyclist sponsored by Red Bull, told authorities he had dated Armstrong for about three years and then dated Wilson during a break in his relationship last October.

On the day Wilson was killed, Strickland had gone swimming with her and had lied to Armstrong about where he was that evening, according to the arrest warrant. He'd told Armstrong that he had dropped flowers off and that his phone died.

While he dated Wilson, Strickland told police that Armstrong called her and told her she was the one who was dating him. Strickland told detectives he had to change Wilson's name in his phone so Armstrong wouldn't know who he was talking to as they continued their relationship.

A friend, who is referred to by the pseudonym 'Jane' in the arrest warrant to prevent being targeted by Armstrong, told police that Wilson and Strickland had an "on again, off again" relationship. Jane also told police that Armstrong had previously called Wilson and told her to stay away from Strickland.

On May 14, an anonymous caller told the Austin Police Department that she was with Armstrong in January after Armstrong discovered that Strickland was having a relationship with Wilson while she was was also dating him.

The caller said Armstrong became furious and was shaking in anger. Armstrong told the caller she was so angry she wanted to kill Wilson and that she had either recently purchased a firearm or was going to, the arrest warrant said.

Strickland told police that around that time he had purchased a 9mm gun for him and another for Armstrong. Austin police recovered the gun belonging to Armstrong, stating in the arrest report that "the potential that the same firearm was involved [in Wilson's killing] is significant."

According to the arrest warrant, Strickland was cooperating with police.

In his interview with police, Strickland was full of praise for Wilson's gravel racing skills, calling her "the best female cyclist in the US and possibly the world."

Strickland told police that he had previously asked Armstrong, who was also a cyclist, not to ride with him because she "holds him back," the arrest warrant stated.

"In her short time here, Moriah inspired many, lived fully, and loved fiercely," Wilson's family said in a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for community organizations helping young people to find "self-confidence, strength, and joy through biking, skiing, and other activities that Moriah was passionate about."

Her mother, Karen Wilson, told the Boston Globe that Wilson had missed several gravel cycle races last summer so she could travel to Africa to help local cyclists develop skills to compete against elite athletes.

“She said that was the highlight of her summer,” Karen Wilson told the Globe. “Those are the things that mattered to her, more than her own personal goals."



