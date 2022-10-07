The Uvalde School District Has Suspended Its Entire Police Force As Anger Over The Mass Shooting Response Continues

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District on Friday announced it was suspending its entire police force, which has faced unrelenting criticism for its response to the mass elementary campus shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24.

Soon after the announcement, school district Superintendent Hal Harrell said he would be retiring, although no timeframe for his departure was given.

The action came after it was revealed that school district officials had hired Crimson Elizondo to the district police force despite an investigation into her conduct on May 24, CNN reported. Elizondo was one of the state troopers who arrived at Robb Elementary within two minutes of the shooter entering the school.

CNN reported that Elizondo can be heard on body camera footage talking to other officers after the shooting.

“If my son had been in there, I would not have been outside,” Elizondo said. “I promise you that.”

Despite arriving minutes after the shooting started, law enforcement officers waited 77 minutes before confronting the shooter.