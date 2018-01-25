Trump Said He's Willing To Give DACA Recipients Citizenship In "10 Or 12 Years"

“I think it’s a nice thing to have an incentive of, after a period of years, being able to become a citizen."

President Trump said Wednesday that he is open to a pathway to citizenship for a group of younger immigrants who were brought to the US illegally as children.

In impromptu remarks to reporters at the White House, Trump said that protections for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program could “morph into” citizenship over a decade.

“We are going to morph into it and it will happen over a period of 10 to 12 years. Gives incentive to do a great job, but they’ve worked hard, and done terrifically,” Trump said. “I think it’s a nice thing to have an incentive of, after a period of years, being able to become a citizen…we’re looking at 10 or 12 years."

The comments suggested Trump would be open to offering more than just legal status to DACA beneficiaries as part of an immigration deal, provided it also includes $25 billion for a wall along the US-Mexico border.

In September, the administration announced it would end the Obama-era DACA program, which gave nearly 800,000 immigrants work permits and protection from deportation. According to court documents, as of September 2017, there were 689,800 active DACA recipients across the country.

A deal on DACA became a major sticking point of negotiations to fund the federal government, which led to a three-day government shutdown over the weekend. The shutdown was only ended after a promise from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow a vote on an immigration bill that Democrats hope will include a DACA fix.

Minutes after Trump's remarks Wednesday, Republican Senator Lindsay Graham released a statement applauding the president's position, saying that he had "never felt better about our chances of finding a solution on immigration."



“President Trump’s support for a pathway to citizenship will help us get strong border security measures as we work to modernize a broken immigration system,” Graham said on Twitter. “Finally with this statement we are on track to solving the immigration problem which is the political key to rebuilding our military!”