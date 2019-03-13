The Trump Administration Is Banning Most Transgender Troops From Serving In The Military. Here Are The Rules.

The Trump administration approved a policy Tuesday requiring most transgender troops and military recruits serve in the gender they were assigned at birth and barring them from transitioning to another sex.



The directive from the Defense Department falls short of a total ban on trans people serving in the military, but says new and existing service members will have only 30 days to qualify for gender transition, after which transgender people will not be allowed to enlist or receive medical treatment, unless they’re exempt.

Under the rules, transgender troops and recruits who enlist prior to April 12, 2019 and were either qualified for military service in their preferred gender or as a service member received a diagnosis of "gender dysphoria" can go forward with medical treatments for their transition. Military secretaries can also grant waivers to transgender people in whole or in part to the new requirements on a case-by-case basis.

Harper Jean Tobin, director of policy for the National Center for Transgender Equality, said the implementation of the rules represented an unprecedented step backward in the social and civil progress for the US and its military.



"Throughout our nation’s history, we have seen arbitrary barriers in our military replaced with inclusion and equal standards," Tobin said in a statement. "This is the first time in American history such a step forward has been reversed, and it is a severe blow to the military and to the nation’s values."