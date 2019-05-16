A Two-Year-Old Boy Detained At The Border Has Died After Weeks In The Hospital
“The children are the most vulnerable and we have seen four back-to-back cases of children who have lost their lives this way."
AUSTIN, Texas — A two-year-old boy from Guatemala who was detained by US agents at the border died Tuesday night after being hospitalized for weeks in Texas, Guatemalan consulate officials said.
The unidentified boy is the fourth Guatemalan child to die after being apprehended at the US-Mexico border since December. The death comes amid a growing number of migrants, many of them Central American parents with children, who are presenting themselves at the border to request asylum.
In April, Border Patrol detained nearly 99,000 migrants, many of them families, who entered the US without authorization between official border crossings, a figure that has continued to rise each month this year.
Guatemalan General Consul Tekandi Paniagua told BuzzFeed News that the child was hospitalized for about a month and appeared to have pneumonia. US Customs and Border Protection officials did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment.
The Washington Post, quoting a Customs and Border Patrol official, reported that the boy and his mother crossed the border on April 3 near the Paso del Norte International Bridge that links Ciudad Juarez, Mexico and El Paso, Texas.
The boy was taken to a hospital on April 6 after his mother reported that he was sick, and he was transferred to Providence Children’s Hospital in El Paso the following day, the Post reported. The mother and child were formally released from Border Patrol custody on April 8.
The bridge was the site of a temporary detention facility in March where Border Patrol detained migrants outdoors behind a chain-link fence topped with razor wire. Families held there said they experienced cold and windy nights sleeping on gravel. Other makeshift sites operated by Border Patrol have continued to spring up to contend with the surge of migrants at the border.
Immigrant advocates have been concerned about the overcrowded and dirty conditions people have experienced while being detained at the border. Agents have installed temporary tents at some Border Patrol stations in South Texas to deal with the influx, in addition to erecting two new tent camps in El Paso and Donna, Texas, to house thousands of immigrants arrested at the border.
Paniagua said the Guatemalan consulate was warning migrants of the risks of traveling to the US.
“The journey to the United States and the conditions that Guatemalan families are facing on it is very dangerous,” Paniagua said. “The children are the most vulnerable and we have seen four back-to-back cases of children who have lost their lives this way.”
Per CBP procedures issued after the death of 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin on Dec. 8 while in Border Patrol custody, officials are supposed to notify Congress of an in custody death. In this case the child wasn't in US custody, but it's unknown if CBP informed Congress nonetheless.
-
