A Two-Year-Old Boy Detained At The Border Has Died After Weeks In The Hospital

AUSTIN, Texas — A two-year-old boy from Guatemala who was detained by US agents at the border died Tuesday night after being hospitalized for weeks in Texas, Guatemalan consulate officials said.



The unidentified boy is the fourth Guatemalan child to die after being apprehended at the US-Mexico border since December. The death comes amid a growing number of migrants, many of them Central American parents with children, who are presenting themselves at the border to request asylum.

In April, Border Patrol detained nearly 99,000 migrants, many of them families, who entered the US without authorization between official border crossings, a figure that has continued to rise each month this year.

Guatemalan General Consul Tekandi Paniagua told BuzzFeed News that the child was hospitalized for about a month and appeared to have pneumonia. US Customs and Border Protection officials did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment.

The Washington Post, quoting a Customs and Border Patrol official, reported that the boy and his mother crossed the border on April 3 near the Paso del Norte International Bridge that links Ciudad Juarez, Mexico and El Paso, Texas.

The boy was taken to a hospital on April 6 after his mother reported that he was sick, and he was transferred to Providence Children’s Hospital in El Paso the following day, the Post reported. The mother and child were formally released from Border Patrol custody on April 8.

