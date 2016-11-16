Students Walkout To Demand Sanctuary Campuses For Undocumented Immigrants

Organizers hope their protests will send a message to Donald Trump that they will push back on his deportation efforts.

Students from local high schools protesting in front of Homestead City Hall in Florida on Wednesday.

“In the face of a Trump victory, it’s important for us to be unified and ask for the permanent protection, dignity, and respect of undocumented people,” Santiago told BuzzFeed News.

Several so-called "sanctuary cities" that have previously refused to work with federal immigration officials on deportations have in recent days doubled down on their positions, vowing to remain safe havens for undocumented people.



The student protesters want their colleges to refuse to share as much information as they legally can with federal authorities, not allow immigration officers on the school grounds, and give undocumented students access to financial aid, among other demands.



Walkout demonstrations have so far occurred on the campuses of New York University, Syracuse, Brown, Stanford, Tufts, Rutgers, and the University of Massachusetts, among others.