2 People Were Killed And 4 Injured In A Shooting At A Louisville Thanksgiving Event

The shooting took place during a Thanksgiving gathering at a park where families play football.

Multiple shots fired in the midst of Shawnee Park's annual Juice Bowl. Police tell me 2 people dead.

Two people were killed and four injured in a shooting during a Thanksgiving celebration at a Louisville park.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting at Shawnee Park occurred at about 1:30 p.m. The four people who were taken to University Hospital appear to have non-life threatening injuries.



The shooting took place during the annual Juice Bowl, where hundreds of people come out to play football against other teams.



Police also told the Courier-Journal there is a separate but possibly related shooting outside the federal courthouse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.