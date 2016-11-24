2 People Were Killed And 4 Injured In A Shooting At A Louisville Thanksgiving Event
The shooting took place during a Thanksgiving gathering at a park where families play football.
Two people were killed and four injured in a shooting during a Thanksgiving celebration at a Louisville park.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting at Shawnee Park occurred at about 1:30 p.m. The four people who were taken to University Hospital appear to have non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting took place during the annual Juice Bowl, where hundreds of people come out to play football against other teams.
Police also told the Courier-Journal there is a separate but possibly related shooting outside the federal courthouse.
