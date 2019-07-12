Hundreds Of Separated Immigrant Children Were Kept In US Custody “Far Longer” Than Previously Known

Melvin, a father who was separated from a child, cries as he listens to other immigrants tell of their separation from their children at the border.

Many immigrant children separated from their parents at the border last year were kept in government custody far longer than previously known, including at least 679 minors who were detained between 46 and 75 days, according to a report released Friday by the House Oversight Committee.

The report also found that at least 18 infants and toddlers under 2 years old were separated from their parents and kept apart for 20 days to half a year.

“The Trump Administration’s child separations were more harmful, traumatic, and chaotic than previously known,” the report compiled by the Democrat-led oversight committee said.

The documents provided information on at least 2,648 children who were separated at the border after the administration announced the “zero tolerance policy” in April 2018 and were still in government custody as of June 26, 2018. It doesn’t include information on the children separated before or after that period.



The report found that more than 25 children were held for more than a year, and more than 50 separated from their parents were detained by the government’s Office of Refugee Resettlement. Separated children were in ORR custody for an average of about 90 days, compared to about 60 days for all unaccompanied minors in the agency’s care in fiscal year 2018.



The report is the result of documents obtained via subpoenas sent to the Trump administration for information related to the systemic separation of immigrant families as a result of the zero tolerance policy.