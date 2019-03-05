A Record Number Of Migrant Families Are Showing Up At The US–Mexico Border

US Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 36,000 families in February at the southern border, a new monthly record for the agency grappling with a surging number of parents and children arriving in remote areas.

More than 76,000 migrants crossed the US–Mexico border without authorization in February, according to US Customs and Border Protection, more than double the number encountered last February. That number includes people who entered the US through an official border crossing without proper documentation and those who entered in between ports of entry.

In addition to the record number of family units arriving at the border, a number the US started tracking in 2012, agents also apprehended nearly 7,000 unaccompanied children, a number that has been steadily increasing for the last five months.

“We are facing alarming trends in the rising volume of people illegally crossing our southwest border or arriving at our ports of entry without documents,” Kevin K. McAleenan, commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection, told reporters. “This increased flow presents, currently at our highest levels in over a decade, both a border security and humanitarian crisis.”



Border Patrol agents are encountering an increasing number of families in remote areas of the border. So far this fiscal year, agents have seen 70 groups of 100 or more people that totaled more than 12,000 apprehensions.