Police Officer "Ambushed" During Traffic Stop In Missouri, Authorities Say

The officer was walking toward his vehicle when a suspect allegedly stepped out of his car and fired three shots to his back — one of them striking the officer.

A police officer who was “ambushed” by a motorist Friday was in critical but stable condition after being shot in a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri, authorities said.

Law enforcement officials said a Ballwin Police Department officer was shot in the neck by Antonio Taylor, 31, who was pulled over for speeding. The unidentified officer was walking toward his vehicle when Taylor stepped out of his car and fired three shots to his back, with one of them striking the officer.



“Make no mistake we believed during this investigation that the Ballwin officer was ambushed,” said Chief Jon Belmar, of the St. Louis County Police Department. “It’s a sad day for law enforcement indeed and on the heels of last night in Dallas I think it underscores exactly that these officers, like everybody else, they’re human.”

Taylor was charged with first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the St.Louis Post-Dispatch. His bail was set at $500,000.

