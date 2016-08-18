Photos Offer Rare Glimpse Of Crowded Conditions Inside Immigrant Detainee Holding Cells

The photos were recently released as part of a lawsuit filed over conditions inside US Border Patrol holding cells in Arizona.

Photos recently ordered released by a federal judge show crowded and what critics say are inhumane conditions in immigrant detention centers along the US-Mexico border.

A federal lawsuit that prompted the release of the images alleges immigrants were held in inhumane, overcrowded, and filthy holding cells, known among immigrants as “hieleras,” or ice boxes, because of their low temperatures.



The photos come from 2015 surveillance footage taken in the Tucson, Arizona, sector of US Border Patrol, offering a rare glimpse inside the holding cells that the government tried to keep from going public, said Nora Preciado, an attorney with the National Immigration Law Center, which is litigating the case.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.