These Photos Show How A Powerful Storm Covered The Northeast US In Snow

The storm dropped more than two feet of snow in parts of the country, leaving thousands of people without power.

By Adolfo Flores

Picture of Adolfo Flores Adolfo Flores BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 30, 2022, at 2:02 p.m. ET

The storm blanketing the Northeast US this weekend was officially a blizzard in Massachusetts, tying the record for snowfall and leaving thousands without power.

The storm dropped 23.6 inches of snow in Boston, tying the city's record for the biggest snowfall in one day. Other parts of Massachusetts saw even more snow, like the town of Stoughton, which the National Weather Service said experienced 30.9 inches of powder.

At the height of the storm, more than 100,000 customers were without power, said the governor's office, mostly in coastal Massachusetts. As of Sunday morning, there remained about 47,000 customers without power, according to PowerOutage.US.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker told reporters at a press conference that Sunday would "be a very long day in terms of cleanup. And in some cases, that cleanup will probably take into Monday.”

New York, Rhode Island, and Connecticut were also hit with heavy snow as the storm moved through the Northeast, and some areas also experienced blizzard conditions.

Ken Sawchuk / Newsday RM via Getty Images

Robert Tallman of East Northport, New York, tries to clear a driveway using a snow blower on Jan. 29, 2022.

Andrew Theodorakis / Getty Images

A car sits buried in snow after a blizzard hit the Northeast in Centereach, New York.

David Goldman / AP

A pedestrian walks through a gust of snow in Providence, Rhode Island.

Deccio Serrano / Reuters

People trek through the snow in New York City. A powerful nor’easter brought blinding blizzard conditions with high winds causing widespread power outages to much of the Mid-Atlantic and New England coast.

David Goldman / AP

Snowflakes sit on the eyelash of Chris Andrade as he clears snow from a sidewalk in Providence, Rhode Island.

Michael Dwyer / AP

A frontend loader removes snow at Clipper Ship Wharf in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. People from New York City to Maine woke up to deep snow and high winds.

David Goldman / AP

Wilson Anibal Mejia walks through the snow to get to work at a restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island.

Scott Eisen / Getty Images

A person plays with a dog in the snow on the Boston Common after Winter Storm Kenan.

Michael Dwyer / AP

A couple walks through snow on Beacon Street in Boston.

Scott Eisen / Getty Images

Cars are buried with snow in Boston, Massachusetts.

Scott Eisen / Getty Images

People walk on the frozen and snow covered lagoon on the Boston Common after Winter Storm Kenan in Boston, Massachusetts.


