These Photos Show How A Powerful Storm Covered The Northeast US In Snow

The storm blanketing the Northeast US this weekend was officially a blizzard in Massachusetts, tying the record for snowfall and leaving thousands without power.

The storm dropped 23.6 inches of snow in Boston, tying the city's record for the biggest snowfall in one day. Other parts of Massachusetts saw even more snow, like the town of Stoughton, which the National Weather Service said experienced 30.9 inches of powder.

At the height of the storm, more than 100,000 customers were without power, said the governor's office, mostly in coastal Massachusetts. As of Sunday morning, there remained about 47,000 customers without power, according to PowerOutage.US.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker told reporters at a press conference that Sunday would "be a very long day in terms of cleanup. And in some cases, that cleanup will probably take into Monday.”

New York, Rhode Island, and Connecticut were also hit with heavy snow as the storm moved through the Northeast, and some areas also experienced blizzard conditions.