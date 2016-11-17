Obama Asked To Pardon DREAMers Before Trump Takes Office

Lawmakers are asking President Obama to pardon immigrants who benefited from his deportation protection program in anticipation of losing their status under the Trump administration.

Protesters hold signs as they march in opposition to the election of President-elect Donald Trump on Nov. 13, 2016.

A group of House Democrats on Thursday asked President Barack Obama to pardon thousands of young immigrants who were granted temporary protection from deportation so they can avoid being deported under a Donald Trump administration.

The lawmakers said Obama can grant a pardon for prior and future immigration violations that could be used by the federal to deport them.

Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren said the pardons would apply to the nearly 750,000 immigrants who applied for Obama’s 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). Lawmakers and immigrants alike fear the information they provided to the federal government in order to apply for the program will be used to deport them.

A former high-ranking federal immigration official told BuzzFeed News that despite promises by the Obama administration to not use the information — including fingerprints, addresses, and employment records — for deportation purposes, there is nothing stopping Trump from doing so.



“We urge the president to provide security to these young people,” Lofgren said at a news conference. "I have spoken personally to children who are so frightened about what is to happen to them next.”