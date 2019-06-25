Hundreds Of Migrant Children Are Being Moved Out Of A Filthy, Overcrowded Border Patrol Station

Hundreds of migrant children are being moved out of a filthy and overcrowded Border Patrol station in Texas following reports they were detained for weeks in unsanitary conditions without enough food or water.

The children were removed after attorneys who visited the Clint, Texas, facility last week described children caring for infants and toddlers, a lack of access to soap and toothbrushes, and inadequate food, water, and sanitation. The attorneys said 15 children were sick with the flu and another 10 were in quarantine.

In one case, a toddler who had wet his pants and had no diaper was being cared for by migrant girls.

“A Border Patrol agent came in our room with a 2-year-old boy and asked us, ‘Who wants to take care of this little boy?,’" one girl reportedly told the attorneys. "Another girl said she would take care of him, but she lost interest after a few hours and so I started taking care of him yesterday."



The accounts provided a rare glimpse inside the facilities that remain closed off to the public and come amid a series of reports of immigrant children and adults being held in squalid conditions for days and even weeks.



The Department of Health and Human Services said 249 unaccompanied children detained at the Clint facility would be moved to shelters operated by the Office of Refugee Resettlement by Tuesday. Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar said that as of Monday morning only 30 children remained at the Border Patrol station. Another unspecified number of kids were being transported to a temporary tent facility in El Paso.

