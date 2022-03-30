Asylum-Seekers Forced To Wait In Mexico Face Horrid Conditions In Shelters, Legal Aid Groups Say

ProBAR staff were also told that smugglers drop off people at the shelter, which scares those living there. Smugglers work for, or with, Mexican cartels, which kidnap, sexually assault, and kill immigrants. Clients at the shelter are only allowed to keep their cellphones from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and staff threaten to take the phones away for “bad behavior.” An immigrant woman who did not return the phone to shelter staff at night, in case something happened after the two women didn’t return it, was punished.

At that same shelter, immigrants told ProBAR that a man who works there has walked into the showers while women were naked, saying he needed to make a repair. Another time, the same man refused to leave the bathroom, which has no stall doors, even though a woman who was using a toilet asked him to leave. He only left after another woman walked in, the letter ProBAR sent to the Justice Department said.

All three shelters didn’t have private spaces for immigrants to speak with attorneys or legal aid providers, which can make it difficult for asylum-seekers to discuss details that could be crucial to them winning their cases. In general, the rules and setup at the shelters made it difficult for immigrants to access the limited legal assistance that is available to them, ProBAR said in the letter.

At one shelter, staff regularly takes away people’s cellphones and only allows them access to phones for a set amount of hours. In one case, when a ProBAR employee was trying to set up an informational session with an asylum-seeker, a shelter worker required a typed out scheduled appointment time in a text message as proof because it was outside the official hours of phone usage.

If immigrants want to use the shelter’s phone, they’re only allotted five minutes a day, the letter states. They're also not allowed to print evidence for their cases at the shelter, and if they leave, they're threatened with being kicked out. There was also insufficient Wi-Fi at the shelter to make calls, ProBAR said.

One shelter employee, who declined to give their name to BuzzFeed News when reached on the phone, said staff takes away cellphones at night because immigrants will otherwise stay up watching videos or making noise, making it impossible for others to sleep.

Savi Arvey, policy adviser for the Women’s Refugee Commission's Migrant Rights and Justice Team, said she's concerned that there are nearly insurmountable barriers for immigrants and asylum-seekers in MPP to access legal support. She went on a monitoring trip to the border and visited shelters in northern Mexico last week and said many don't have the space to provide immigrants with confidential areas to discuss their cases with attorneys. She and her team visited one shelter where there was an intermittent internet signal and lack of access to computers. This despite the Biden administration promising to provide immigrants with information on where they can speak with attorneys via phone or video when it launched the program, Arvey said.

"It makes it extremely difficult for people to have a fair opportunity to present their case in court," Arvey said. "This highlights the inability to effectively address the fundamental flaws of this program."

The State Department said the government is complying with the federal court order to reimplement MPP while also trying to address its flaws.

In Fiscal Year 2021, the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM), which is the humanitarian arm of the State Department, said it provided nearly $60 million in assistance for Mexico-specific programming through its partners. The funds included support for shelter, mental health, and legal assistance for asylum-seekers, refugees, and vulnerable immigrants.

The State Department also said it has contributed additional funding in Fiscal Year 2022 to support shelter and other basic needs for immigrants and asylum-seekers in Mexico.

"Our humanitarian partners are funded to respond based on humanitarian needs. They are aware of the re-implementation of MPP and the potential increase in needs," the State Department said. "They are incorporating MPP participants into existing programs and will work to mitigate humanitarian needs that arise as a result of the program's re-implementation."

MacGillivray of IOM said the organization has helped about 70 of the shelters with internet and Wi-Fi access and about 60 with smart TVs, which they hope can be used to provide information to immigrants who live there. These shelters are managed by civil society and depend on donations and grants from IOM, other UN agencies, and from the private sector, MacGillivray said.

"We can't completely change the conditions under which shelters work," he said. "They often have two to three staff for 150 to 200 people and the internet is kind of dodgy not just for the shelter, but for that neighborhood."

MacGillivray said he's heard about shelter operators who take people's cellphones at night because some immigrants stay up all night and then don't participate in duties such as cleanup or cooking. Phones are also restricted at night in some cases after instances in which criminals or smugglers attempt to enter the facility.

"They don't want people to communicate with coyotes about how many people are there, what nationalities, or give out some people's names," MacGillivray said, referring to the slang term for smugglers.

Often shelters only have one phone for 200 people, MacGillivray said, so there has to be some sort of time limit. IOM has spoken with shelters housing immigrants in MPP to explain that they need to consult with legal counsel and to help facilitate that as much as possible without disrupting the shelter dynamics, but ultimately it's each staff that decides how to manage limited resources.

"Shelters don't want to prioritize MPP migrants over other migrants because that just generates conflict," MacGillivray said.