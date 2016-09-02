Immigrant Advocates On Trump's Immigration Speech: Told You So

Despite speculation that Trump would ease his hardline immigration stance, immigration advocates weren't expecting a major change and they were proved right.

PHOENIX — Immigrant advocates watching Donald Trump double down on his immigration policy Wednesday in Phoenix after an apparent "softening" on the issue in the days leading up to his speech had only one thing to say — told you so.

For days, Trump’s supporters and opponents had been waiting for the Republican candidate to clear up his stance on immigration after last week telling Fox News that he was open to “softening” his approach to undocumented immigrants.

That all went out the window when Trump went back to the statements that helped launch his campaign, including building a wall across the southern border, tripling the number of ICE deportation officers, and zero tolerance for “criminal aliens.”

Thomas Saenz, a civil rights attorney and president of the Mexican American Legal Defense Fund (MALDEF), said Trump’s remarks should come as no surprise to anyone who’s paying attention.

“He built his campaign around a particular approach to the immigration issue so I don’t think any of us were expecting a dramatic change,” Saenz told BuzzFeed News. “That was just the soundbite of the week but ultimately he was going to go back to the enforcement attitude his campaign was built on.”

Even in the days leading up to the speech, Marisa Franco, director of Mijente, an immigrant rights group in Arizona, knew Trump wouldn’t shift at all.

Trump doesn’t fill a convention center in Phoenix, have Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Apraio open for him, and then do a 180, Franco told BuzzFeed News.

“He went to play for his base,” Franco said. “There’s a saying ‘Tell me who you know and I’ll tell you who you are.’ Donald Trump is turning politics into reality television and pulling it into his land of make believe where he could say anything."