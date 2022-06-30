An ICE Detainee Complained Of Pain For Weeks And Lost 17 Pounds. Then He Died.

For weeks, Jesse Dean, a 58-year-old Bahamian immigrant being detained in Michigan by ICE, complained of stomach pain so strong he couldn’t eat. Over the course of 27 days, he lost 17 pounds, and he told deputies and medical staff he was going to die.

Days later on Feb. 5, 2021, he did die when he went into cardiac arrest and medics couldn’t revive him. A medical examiner would later determine that Dean died of a bleeding ulcer and hypertension while in ICE detention at the Calhoun County Correctional Facility in Battle Creek, Michigan.

ICE documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act by the ACLU of Michigan and shared with BuzzFeed News show how Dean’s medical concerns, including his rapid weight loss, weren't thoroughly assessed. The 1,590 pages of documents related to his death also reveal that ICE’s own investigation found that CCCF staff failed to comply with nine of the immigration agency's 2019 National Detention Standards and identified eight other areas of concern surrounding the care Dean received.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In its report on Dean's death, ICE’s External Reviews and Analysis Unit (ERAU) said that these deficiencies and areas of concern were noted for informational purposes only and should not be construed as having contributed to his death. However, ICE emails show that at least two investigators believed there was a “very direct correlation” between Dean's cause of death and the health concerns he raised in detention.

ICE relies on a sprawling network of contracts worth millions of dollars with private for-profit companies and existing jails like Calhoun County’s to detain immigrants. Corizon Health, a Tennessee-based company, has a contract with Calhoun County to provide medical care to its detainees. By March 21, 2021, days after receiving Dean’s autopsy report, ICE had decided to transfer all chronic care medical patients out of CCCF to other facilities.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, which oversees the jail Dean was detained at, and Corizon Health did not respond to requests for comment.



Ramis Wadood, attorney with the ACLU of Michigan who is coordinating advocacy efforts for Dean’s family, said Dean’s medical records, sudden weight loss, and blood pressure readings should have put medical staff at the jail on notice that there was something seriously wrong.



“Instead, the nurses and medical professionals at the jail ignored his complaints or gave him over-the-counter medication,” Wadood said. “He was denied very basic medical needs.”

Dean complained of severe abdominal pain or related issues at least 27 times during his monthlong detention at CCCF. The investigative report includes a list of his documented complaints to medical staff and shows how his concerns escalated from gas pain to being dizzy and unable to stand.

“I do not have an appetite. I try to eat but can't. The stomach pains are horrible. I beg you to please put me on a liquid diet,” Dean wrote in a Jan. 13, 2021, medical complaint.

Thirteen days later, Dean wrote in another medical complaint that he had been in severe pain for three weeks and needed emergency medical care.

“I cannot sleep PLEASE HELP!” Dean wrote.

"I feel like I am going to die," Dean told medical staff on Jan. 30, 2021.

On Feb. 5, 2021, the day Dean died, he told staff he felt weak, ill, and dizzy and that he had never before felt that level of pain.

At one point, a licensed practical nurse told Dean that “repeated and excessive requests” could result in him getting a citation for “interfering with staff duties.” But he told jail employees he felt like he was going to die at least two times and begged for emergency care, telling nurses his family would pay for an emergency room visit if money was an issue.

Wadood said Calhoun County deputies and Corizon Health staff were indifferent to Dean's concerns or careless with his condition. The treatment is especially concerning, Wadood said, because the US government has a special responsibility to provide medical care to people it detains, who don't have the freedom to seek it on their own.

“It highlights the total lack of agency the government detention infrastructure imposes on people, where even if you know you're facing a medical emergency it's still in the hands of jail officers and medical staff who just don't care about [your] health,” Wadood said. “It's clear that ICE and Calhoun County are incapable of [meeting] even the most basic healthcare needs of people in [their] custody.”

On Thursday, the ACLU of Michigan sent letters to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and ICE, calling on the two agencies to terminate their contract with CCCF.

“ICE's own documents... make it clear that Mr. Dean, a Black man from the Bahamas, would not have died if CCCF had provided him with even basic levels of medical care,” the letters state.