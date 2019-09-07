ICE Agents Opened Fire On An Immigrant, Claiming He Assaulted Them. But He Hasn't Been Charged With A Crime.

An undocumented immigrant who was shot by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers during a traffic stop in Tennessee on Thursday and accused of assaulting an agent, has not been charged with a crime despite surrendering to federal authorities, calling into question the events that prompted the officer's shooting.

The 39-year-old Mexican national was not arrested and has not been charged with a crime, said FBI Special Agent Joel Siskovic. The FBI is investigating whether the man assaulted the ICE agent.

Advocates said the lack of arrest or charges when the undocumented immigrant, who was shot twice and surrendered to the FBI at a hospital, at the very least calls into question the ICE agent's version of the events that led to the shooting.

Andrew Free, a lawyer for the family of the undocumented man, said the FBI didn't arrest the Mexican native when he surrendered himself to agents on Thursday due to a lack of evidence.

"The FBI informed me that if there had been sufficient evidence to charge him when he surrendered he would've been arrested," Free told BuzzFeed News.

ICE declined to speculate about the outcome of the investigation and said that regardless of what happens with potential prosecution the undocumented man had a criminal record and was deported four times making him subject to arrest by its agents at any time.

The FBI said "conclusions about the shooting incident should not be drawn until the investigation is complete."

Mary Kathryn Harcombe, legal director with the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, said the undocumented man was not arrested because the FBI did not have probable cause to believe he had committed a crime.

"In a criminal case, there has to be a certain amount of proof before a suspect can be arrested and charged with a crime," Harcombe told BuzzFeed News. "In their investigation, the FBI agents simply did not find enough proof to support the ICE officers’ claim that the man assaulted them before they shot him."

The undocumented man, who has yet to be officially identified, checked himself out of a Nashville hospital Friday morning after surrendering himself to FBI agents there and being treated for two gunshot wounds.

The investigation into the alleged assault on the ICE agent is still ongoing and the FBI wants to interview the undocumented man, said Free, who declined to state the whereabouts of his client.

The shooting occurred after ICE officers pulled the man over during a traffic stop in Antioch, Tennessee, on Thursday morning, for immigration law violations, said Bryan Cox, a spokesperson for ICE.

The man tried to flee the scene in a white box truck, Cox said, and drove toward the agent who then fired two bullets at him.

Cox said the undocumented man was previously convicted of domestic assault and aggravated child abuse. Davidson County court records show a conviction for domestic assault, but a separate charge of aggravated child abuse was dropped at the request of prosecutors.

Asked to clarify, Cox said, he had additional criminality but declined to say what they were citing privacy rules.

