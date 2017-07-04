A Protester Accidentally Shot Himself At A Hoax Anti-Confederate Rally

Dozens of people showed up after hearing fake reports of a group damaging Confederate graves and flags.

A self-described “patriot” accidentally shot himself in the leg at Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania, where he and dozens of others had assembled to protest reports of a group allegedly planning to desecrate Confederate graves and burn flags.



Turns out, the whole anti-Confederate rally was a hoax.

Benjamin Hornberger, 23, shot himself in the leg Saturday when he accidentally triggered his revolver as he briefly rested the bottom of his flagpole against the holster it was in, Penn Live reported. Park police applied a tourniquet until he could be transported by paramedics.

The rally he and dozens of others were at was in response to reports that anti-fascist group Antifa was going to show up to damage graves and burn Confederate flags on the anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg.

But those reports turned out to be false.