This summer’s flight headaches, many of them caused by extreme weather, continue to wreak havoc at airports across the US, with 11,337 delays and 2,077 cancellations reported so far. And it's not likely to get much better any time soon.

The hardest-hit airports on Monday, which saw the bulk of the cancellations, were Newark Liberty International, Dallas–Fort Worth International, and LaGuardia, according to FlightAware. The delays and cancellations at those airports were due to storms and staffing issues.

The National Weather Service said Dallas–Fort Worth Airport saw record rainfall between Sunday and Monday with 9.19 inches of rain, making it the second-wettest 24-hour period.

Travelers at Newark Liberty International reported being stuck for nearly nine hours on the tarmac, in some cases being asked to disembark the plane and later get back on, only to be ultimately told the flight was canceled because the crew had clocked out.