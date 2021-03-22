Photos Reveal The Crowded Conditions Unaccompanied Immigrant Kids Are Held In At The Border

The photos taken by Rep. Henry Cuellar offer a rare glimpse of conditions inside CBP facilities for unaccompanied immigrant children.

Henry Cuellar

Photos from inside a US Customs and Border Protection tent facility in Donna, Texas, reveal the crowded conditions unaccompanied immigrant minors are being held in at a time when the Biden administration is struggling to find bed space for the rising number of children crossing the border. The photos, taken by Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat, offer a rare glimpse of conditions inside such Border Patrol facilities, which are currently housing more than 5,000 unaccompanied immigrant children. Axios first reported on the images taken by Cuellar. The issues with overcrowding stem from the rising number of unaccompanied children arriving at the border and CBP’s inability to transfer them to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which doesn’t have enough bed space. HHS has been housing over 9,500 children in its system of shelter or emergency influx facilities.

Henry Cuellar

DHS has not given the media or attorneys, who are able to visit these facilities as part of a court settlement, the ability to tour these facilities. Lawyers who interviewed some of the children at the Donna tent facility told BuzzFeed News that some minors were held for as many as eight days in crowded areas without showers or the ability to call their families. All of the children interviewed by attorneys had been in the custody of the border enforcement agency for at least five days, over the three-day limit they’re allowed to be in CBP custody under law. CBP did not respond to an immediate request for comment.



Henry Cuellar

In 2019, visits to Border Patrol facilities revealed children were being held in dirty, overcrowded, and unsanitary conditions. Attorneys who visited a Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas, described children caring for infants and toddlers, a lack of access to soap and toothbrushes, and inadequate food, water, and sanitation.

On a call with reporters last week, senior Biden administration officials said the HHS was racing to open up shelter space, but noted it would take months and was not a solution for the current situation. Instead, the agency has turned to emergency intake sites, like a convention center in Dallas and another facility in Pecos, Texas, to try to move children out of CBP custody faster.

Rep. Henry Cuellar