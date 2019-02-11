Governors Are Pulling Their Troops From The Border, Saying There Is No “Crisis”

LOS ANGELES — Calling President Trump's claim of an emergency at the US–Mexico border a "manufactured crisis," California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an order Monday withdrawing most of the nearly 400 National Guard troops deployed to the state's southern border.



In excerpts from his State of the State speech, which he plans to deliver Tuesday, Newsom says California will not be part of the Trump administration’s political theater.

"The border 'emergency' is a manufactured crisis," Newsom says, according to an excerpt from the speech obtained by BuzzFeed News. "Which is why I have given the National Guard a new mission. ... They will refocus on the real threats facing our state."

The order Newsom signed will rescind previous authorization for California National Guard personnel, who were to be deployed to the US–Mexico border at the White House's request to aid the federal government.

"How many hundreds of millions of dollars are being wasted for political gain?" Newsom said at a press conference Monday. "This whole thing is the theatre of the absurd and California has had enough and we will not perpetuate it."

Newsom is the second governor in recent days to call for a drawdown. On Tuesday, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered the withdrawal of the majority of National Guard troops deployed at the border. Both governors are Democrats.