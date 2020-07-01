An Attorney Says ICE Tried To Stop Her From Speaking With An Immigrant Family Facing Immediate Expulsion

Healthcare workers watch as Haitians who were deported from the US step off a plane at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince.

An attorney representing a Haitian family detained by ICE at a Texas hotel said immigration agents tried to stop her from communicating with her clients, who she fears will be quickly sent back to their home country.

Krystle Cartagena, an immigration lawyer representing the family of four, tried to speak with her clients on Tuesday but was told by a man she believes is an ICE agent not to call the hotel room. The phone inside the San Antonio, Texas hotel room was then disconnected.

"Everyone has due process rights and part of that is access to counsel," Cartagena told BuzzFeed News. "That's what I tried to explain to the officer, and he just wasn't having it."

ICE said it was looking into the matter, but the agency did not respond to specific questions.

Cartagena, who went to the hotel Tuesday night, said she was worried the family will be deported soon under measures enacted by the Trump administration since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Immigration officials have been immediately turning away thousands of immigrants at the border using a March order issued by the CDC that prohibits the entry of those who cross into the country without authorization. The expulsions, the Trump administration said, were necessary to stop the spread of the coronavirus — and the rapid removals have alarmed immigrant advocates who said it has barred most immigrants from any legal process.

The CDC order allows Border Patrol agents to immediately turn away immigrants, including people trying to make an asylum claim in the US. Since March, about 43,000 immigrants have been expelled. In cases where the US can't immediately send an immigrant back to Mexico or Canada, immigration agents will detain them until they can be sent to their country of origin, according to Customs and Border Protection guidance.

Cartagena's account of the Haitian family's case highlights the difficulties attorneys now encounter in trying to represent immigrants facing immediate expulsions.

Cartagena said the family consists of a 36-year-old father, 40-year-old mother, and two children ages 3 and 7.